Dr. Thomas Laveist Talks Depression In Men

Originals
| 07.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Dr. Thomas Laveist, dean of Tulane University School of Public Health, talks about depression in men.

Dr. Laveist says that the Things that are killing black people are the same things that are killing everyone else, we’re just contracting these things earlier and “living shorter lives because of it.”

As far a depression, and men’s health, it is one of the most important and under recognized problems. Men often turn to their friends and other things that are less effective than getting the proper treatment. Depression is just like other illnesses, it’s a chemical imbalance. “It’s a physical health problem that’s manifesting as a mental health issue.”

The stigma is that if you’re depressed you’re weak, that is why depression is such a problem for men.

Listen to the audio above to learn the signs and how to effectively treat depression.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dr. Laveist , Dr. Thomas Laveist , men's health , Tulane Universty

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Dr. Thomas Laveist Talks Depression In Men

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close