Red Grant: Talks About His ‘Grow Up Tour’

Red Grant has been busy latey. He just hosted the 11:11 Tour with Katt Williams and now is in the middle of his Grow Up Tour! This weekend He will be in Dallas at the Arlington Improv, if you’re in the area go check it out.
