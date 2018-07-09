CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Family

In Case You Need It: Twitter User Breaks Down How To Play Spades Step By Step

Don't Be Embarrased At The Cookout

Leave a comment
King of Spades

Source: JakeOlimb / Getty

To some in the black community, there is no card game like “Spades.” Spades can break up happy homes, reunite families and end friendships. At a barbeque or function, if someone breaks out the cards it’s time for you to find a partner and destroy the whole house or risk embarrassment.

Now we shouldn’t assume that everyone knows how to play the Black American pastime but you risk shame if you don’t. So Twitter user @rxmsxy took to Twitter to break down the game. Not all heroes wear capes. Here’s your lesson.

In Case You Need It: Twitter User Breaks Down How To Play Spades Step By Step was originally published on kysdc.com

black people pastimes , card games , spades

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24Next page »

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading In Case You Need It: Twitter User Breaks Down How To Play Spades Step By Step

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close