There is a search for an missing 11- year-old girl from north Columbus.
Police believe that, Muraya Thomas went missing Thursday after running away from her foster home .
Thomas was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt with blue jeans and a red hair scarf. Thomas is young black girl with black hair and brown eyes and is believed to weigh 120 pounds and stand at 5-feet tall.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.
Source: 10TV
11-Year-Old Girl Missing From North Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
