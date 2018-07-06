Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band

Attention all Musicians! Tamar Braxton is building a band!
The singer allegedly fired her entire band after they failed to show up for a show in Philadelphia. She posted about the incident on her Instagram story:
She then posted a video singing her heart out, with no band in sight. The original caption read “Well my band is fired (tag the bestest).. CAUSE….my tour got picked up today officially ? #bboh.”
Musicians send Tamar your resume! This could be you big break!
The Braxtons
50 photos Launch gallery
The Braxtons
1. Tamar Braxton1 of 50
2. Tamar Braxton2 of 50
3. Tamar Braxton3 of 50
4. Tamar and father Michael Braxton4 of 50
5. Tamar Braxton5 of 50
6. Toni Braxton and her son6 of 50
7. Tamar Braxton7 of 50
8. Tamar and Evelyn Braxton8 of 50
9. Towanda & Tamar Braxton9 of 50
10. The Braxtons10 of 50
11. Tamar & Trina Braxton11 of 50
12. Tamar and mom Evelyn12 of 50
13. Tamar & Trina Braxton13 of 50
14. Trina & Towanda Braxton14 of 50
15. Trina Braxton15 of 50
16. Trina Braxton16 of 50
17. Trina Braxton17 of 50
18. Toni Braxton18 of 50
19. Toni Braxton19 of 50
20. Toni & Tamar Braxton20 of 50
21. Toni Braxton21 of 50
22. Toni Braxton22 of 50
23. Traci Braxton23 of 50
24. Traci Braxton24 of 50
25. Traci Braxton25 of 50
26. Tamar, Traci, Toni, Trina and Towanda26 of 50
27. Trina, Traci, and Evelyn Braxton27 of 50
28. Traci Braxton28 of 50
29. Traci Braxton29 of 50
30. Traci, Evelyn, and Trina Braxton30 of 50
31. Towanda, Traci, and Trina Braxton31 of 50
32. Traci Braxton32 of 50
33. Trina & Towanda Braxton33 of 50
34. Traci & Towanda Braxton34 of 50
35. Towanda, Tamar, and Traci Braxton35 of 50
36. Towanda & Tamar Braxton36 of 50
37. Towanda & Toni Braxton37 of 50
38. Towanda Braxton38 of 50
39. Trina Braxton39 of 50
40. Trina Braxton40 of 50
41. Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton41 of 50
42. Trina Braxton42 of 50
43. Toni & Diezel Braxton43 of 50
44. Towanda & Toni Braxton44 of 50
45. Evelyn, Tamar, Towanda, Traci & Trina Braxton45 of 50
46. Traci & Towanda Braxton46 of 50
47. Traci Braxton47 of 50
48. Towanda Braxton with her nephews48 of 50
49. Towanda Braxton49 of 50
50. The Braxton Sisters50 of 50
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Vivica A. Fox Slams Phaedra Parks As ‘Toxic Trick’ Over 50 Cent Post
- Conrad Murray Hopes Joe Jackson ‘Finds Redemption In Hell’
- Cardi B Countersues Former Manager For $15 Million
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band”
I need more. Why were they a no show? Were they expected to pay for their own travel expenses? Were they waiting on paychecks? There are some things that should be handled privately.