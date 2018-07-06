CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band

Attention all Musicians! Tamar Braxton is building a band!

The singer allegedly fired her entire band after they failed to show up for a show in Philadelphia. She posted about the incident on her Instagram story:

 

She then posted a video singing her heart out, with no band in sight. The original caption read “Well my band is fired (tag the bestest).. CAUSE….my tour got picked up today officially ? #bboh.”

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

Musicians send Tamar your resume! This could be you big break!

band , Drama , musicians , Tamar Braxton , Tour

One thought on “Tamar Braxton Fires Her Entire Band

  1. tedgravely on said:

    I need more. Why were they a no show? Were they expected to pay for their own travel expenses? Were they waiting on paychecks? There are some things that should be handled privately.

