Chris Brown Arrested In Florida On Felony Battery Warrant

(Photo credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Chris Brown was taken into custody Thursday night just minutes after his concert in West Palm Beach.

According to TMZ, cops arrested him on a 2017 felony battery warrant from a nearby county.

Cops were waiting in the wings of Coral Sky Amphitheatre and arrested Breezy as he stepped off stage.

According to reports, Brown was booked and subsequently released after paying $2000 bond.

Brown, who has racked up a long list of legal problems over the years, is currently on the road in support of his latest album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

One thought on "Chris Brown Arrested In Florida On Felony Battery Warrant

  1. Beingsilly on said:

    No comment.
    I guess I could have just bypassed this section. But then you wouldn’t have known I didnt have a comment 😂😂😂😂

