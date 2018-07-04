Happy 20th Birthday Malia Obama! See How Social Media Is Celebrating

Yes, the First Daughter and the Obama’s firstborn, Malia Ann Obama, is 20 years old today.

If you can remember the pretty little girls in the vivid coats who attended their father’s first inauguration in 2009, to the poised teens who took selfies with each other in 2017, to them slowly heading out into the world (Sasha’s Sweet 16 pics surfaced online; Malia’s already completed her freshman year at Harvard) you can appreciate that today means Malia has officially left her teens behind.

Malia and Sasha were both born at the University of Chicago’s Medical Center, delivered by Dr. Ann Blanchard, the wife of one of Obama’s oldest friends, Marty Nesbitt.

If you think it’s a clue to her father’s future role that she was actually born on the 4th of July, likely under cover of fireworks, well, we don’t blame you for thinking even Obama’s daughter was down with the history-making her father would do later in her life. Who knows – maybe he saw it as a sign!

Here’s a look at Malia at different moments and how social media, who has dubbed this Malia Obama Day, is celebrating.

