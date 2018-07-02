CLOSE
Beyonce Stranded On Floating Platform! [Video]

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Queen Bey found herself in trouble during the Poland show of the On The Run II tour with her husband Jay-Z. The Flying stage that was uses malfunctioned, leaving Beyonce stuck and unable to get down.

Bey, 36, couldn’t do anything but stand and wait as stagehands tried to figure out how to safely get the star down. They decided to use a ladder.

Bey didn’t look too happy about having to climb down a ladder, but she did it gracefully.

Fans offered encouragement by chanting her name as she carefully made her way down each rung.

See the video below:

'On The Run II Tour' , Beyonce , Jay-Z

