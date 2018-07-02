Beyonce Stranded On Floating Platform! [Video]

Queen Bey found herself in trouble during the Poland show of the On The Run II tour with her husband Jay-Z. The Flying stage that was uses malfunctioned, leaving Beyonce stuck and unable to get down.

Bey, 36, couldn’t do anything but stand and wait as stagehands tried to figure out how to safely get the star down. They decided to use a ladder.

Bey didn’t look too happy about having to climb down a ladder, but she did it gracefully.

Fans offered encouragement by chanting her name as she carefully made her way down each rung.

See the video below:

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

Beyoncé says “Everybody say EVERYTHING IS LOVE” at the end of show while thanking everyone, crew, dancers, band etc. Also another view of what happened with the stage #OTRII #OTRIIWarsaw pic.twitter.com/7pdkMx3DF1 — κ ε ι r y ♡ 🐝 (@keiryoncecruz) July 2, 2018

