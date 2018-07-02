Morning Minute: LeBron Is Going To Cali

| 07.02.18
LeBron James is moving on from his hometown of Cleveland. James will  be moving out west! He has signed a 4 year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers,  and Chris Paul remixes LL Cool J‘s Going Back To Cali!

la lakers , LeBron James , LL Cool J , Los Angeles

