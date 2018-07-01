Actor Andra Fuller Wants To Make His Mark On Hollywood

Actor/writer/director Andra Fuller is determined to create projects that can change the world. Fuller, who is best known for his work on Black and Sexy TV, which aired online and then on BET, on the Adult Swim show Black Jesus and in the indie movie True to the Game based on the urban lit bestseller, wants to do more than just be a pretty face in front of the camera.

Fuller wants to make change behind the camera as well by writing and directing his own projects. Find out what intriguing historical project the Houston native is most interested in bringing to the screen by watching above.

