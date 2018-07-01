Actor Andra Fuller Wants To Make His Mark On Hollywood

Actor/writer/director Andra Fuller is determined to create projects that can change the world. Fuller, who is best known for his work on Black and Sexy TV, which aired online and then on BET, on the Adult Swim show Black Jesus and in the indie movie True to the Game based on the urban lit bestseller, wants to do more than just be a pretty face in front of the camera.
Fuller wants to make change behind the camera as well by writing and directing his own projects. Find out what intriguing historical project the Houston native is most interested in bringing to the screen by watching above.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Housing Extended For 1,700 Puerto Rican Hurricane Evacuees
- Police: Mass Stabbing Suspect Targeted Girl’s Birthday Party
- Tessa Thompson Confirms Relationship With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
#FantasticVoyage18 via Social Media
#FantasticVoyage18 via Social Media
1. 2018 Fantastic Voyage1 of 56
2. 2018 Fantastic Voyage2 of 56
3. 2018 Fantastic Voyage3 of 56
4. 2018 Fantastic Voyage4 of 56
5. 2018 Fantastic Voyage5 of 56
6. 2018 Fantastic Voyage6 of 56
7. 2018 Fantastic Voyage7 of 56
8. 2018 Fantastic Voyage8 of 56
9. 2018 Fantastic Voyage9 of 56
10. 2018 Fantastic Voyage10 of 56
11. 2018 Fantastic Voyage11 of 56
12. 2018 Fantastic Voyage12 of 56
13. 2018 Fantastic Voyage13 of 56
14. 2018 Fantastic Voyage14 of 56
15. 2018 Fantastic Voyage15 of 56
16. 2018 Fantastic Voyage16 of 56
17. 2018 Fantastic Voyage17 of 56
18. 2018 Fantastic Voyage18 of 56
19. 2018 Fantastic Voyage19 of 56
20. 2018 Fantastic Voyage20 of 56
21. 2018 Fantastic Voyage21 of 56
22. 2018 Fantastic Voyage22 of 56
23. 2018 Fantastic Voyage23 of 56
24. 2018 Fantastic Voyage24 of 56
25. 2018 Fantastic Voyage25 of 56
26. 2018 Fantastic Voyage26 of 56
27. 2018 Fantastic Voyage27 of 56
28. 2018 Fantastic Voyage28 of 56
29. 2018 Fantastic Voyage29 of 56
30. 2018 Fantastic Voyage30 of 56
31. 2018 Fantastic Voyage31 of 56
32. 2018 Fantastic Voyage32 of 56
33. 2018 Fantastic Voyage33 of 56
34. 2018 Fantastic Voyage34 of 56
35. 2018 Fantastic Voyage35 of 56
36. 2018 Fantastic Voyage36 of 56
37. 2018 Fantastic Voyage37 of 56
38. 2018 Fantastic Voyage38 of 56
39. 2018 Fantastic Voyage39 of 56
40. 2018 Fantastic Voyage40 of 56
41. 2018 Fantastic Voyage41 of 56
42. 2018 Fantastic Voyage42 of 56
43. 2018 Fantastic Voyage43 of 56
44. 2018 Fantastic Voyage44 of 56
45. 2018 Fantastic Voyage45 of 56
46. 2018 Fantastic Voyage46 of 56
47. 2018 Fantastic Voyage47 of 56
48. 2018 Fantastic Voyage48 of 56
49. 2018 Fantastic Voyage49 of 56
50. 2018 Fantastic Voyage50 of 56
51. 2018 Fantastic Voyage51 of 56
52. 2018 Fantastic Voyage52 of 56
53. 2018 Fantastic Voyage53 of 56
54. 2018 Fantastic Voyage54 of 56
55. 2018 Fantastic Voyage55 of 56
56. 2018 Fantastic Voyage56 of 56