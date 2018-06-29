#TJMS25: The Charleston Sky Show

| 06.29.18
Tom and Sybil take a look back at the 2000 Charleston Sky Show where The SOS band performed in South Carolina. They were in town for the MOJA Art Festival & took a tour of Charleston.

