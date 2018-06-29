Maxine Waters Cancels Events Amid Death Threats

Rep. Maxine Waters, whose call for public protests of Trump administration officials riled the president’s base, said Thursday that she had to cancel events in Texas and Alabama after receiving threats of bodily harm and death.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled this weekend,” Waters said in the statement.

The California Democrat also said in her statement that after Donald Trump took aim at her Monday on Twitter, “even more individuals are leaving threatening messages and sending hostile mail to my office.”

Trump’s tweet in question called Waters “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and warned her to “be careful what you wish for.”

According to CNN, Waters said in the statement that Capitol Police are investigating several other threats in which people have vowed “to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

Waters was scheduled to speak Friday at the annual legislative conference of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women in Birmingham, Ala. The organization’s president, Karen Camper, told the Alabama news website AL.com that Waters had canceled her appearance because of security concerns.

The details of Waters’ Texas event were not immediately known.

The news comes on the same day that a gunman opened fire in the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, killing five people and gravely injuring several others.

On his radio show Thursday afternoon, Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to suggest that Waters was partly responsible for the shooting.

“I’ve been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric,” he said. “Really, Maxine?”

For the record, the suspect in the Annapolis shooting had a personal gripe against the newspaper that pre-dates Trump’s presidency. According to the Twitter account of alleged gunman Jerrod Ramos, he had been threatening violence toward Capital Gazette journalists since at least 2013.

Also On Black America Web: