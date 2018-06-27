‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3, Episode 6: “Daddy Lessons”

Recapping a TV show is part review and part overview. In this week’s episode “Delicate and Strangely Made” a few things happen that not only could change the course of some relationships, they could change the course of the show. And maybe not in the best ways.

Let’s start with Charley (Dawn Lyen Gardner). Unbeknownst to her, her sister’s thinking of creeping with her ex-love interest. Never her man, let’s be clear. I doubt Charley would care that much as Remy (Dondre Whitfield) hasn’t been in her sights for a while now. And this kind of thing happens with sisters all of the time, even if Twitter thinks its verboten.

And right now, Charley has bigger issues. Someone is surveying Landry-owned land but it’s not the EPA. Looks like developers to us. Did Jacob Boudreaux (Lea Coco) lie (quite possibly) or was he being lied to as well? Guess we’ll find out.

Charley is also dealing with Davis’ (Timon Kyle Durrett) betrayal. A 13-year-old kid has been dropped, if not into her lap, into her psyche, which, understandably, makes her entire marriage feel like a lie.

Micah (Nicholas Ashe) is also dealing with that betrayal. But he’s got his activist friends to hang out with. So when a nasty white kid pulls up on them and calls his homegirl a Black bitch, Micah steps up and pulls the Confederate flag off the car’s antenna.

This is the South, so those flags do fly. Fortunately for Micah, either this kid wasn’t strapped or the guy who owned the property they were all hanging out on, got there in time. But why do I get the feeling that this is going to be a problem later on?

Nova (Rutina Wesley) is helping Aunt Vi (Tina Lifford) cook pies in an emergency since she’s the only one available who can follow Aunt Vi’s recipe. Aunt Vi is up to her elbows, literally, in pies but that lupus is making it hard. But as Black women do, Aunt Vi’s going to soldier on. And for good reason – she’s got an offer to expand the business. Seems like at this point, she’s going to have to hire some help to keep up with the demand.

