The Obama Presidential Center Will Cost Taxpayers $200M

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will benefit from almost $200 million in taxpayer funding for work on infrastructure projects near the center on Chicago’s South Side, per msn.com.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former Obama White House chief of staff, described the infrastructure improvements as “money well spent.”
“Bringing the Obama Presidential Center to Chicago took leadership and vision, and we are gratified that our partners in Springfield also saw the potential for what this means for all of Illinois,” Emanuel said in a statement Friday.
The funding would go toward meeting “the transportation infrastructure needs related to the Obama Center, from road construction to traffic mitigation to pedestrian safety to parkland enhancement.”
“The state’s $174 million investment in infrastructure improvements near the Obama Center on the South Side of Chicago is money well spent,” he said.
The Washington Examiner reports that Illinois taxpayers will also shoulder half of a $50 million project to overhaul an above-ground rail stop two miles from the center. The other half will be funded via a Transportation Department grant.
The Center has also faced a lawsuit by Protect Our Parks, which alleged that the city was engaging in a “short con shell game” to get the 12-story museum and library built on parkland.
“Defendants have chosen to deal with it in a classic Chicago political way, known as a short con shell game, a corrupt scheme to deceive and seemingly legitimize an illegal land grab, one that will endure for centuries to come, regardless of future changing public park needs and increasingly consequential environmental conditions,” the lawsuit said.
The Obama Foundation and Chicago officials have said that the center will be an enormous benefit to the local community.
“The Obama Presidential Center will be a transformational project for Chicago’s South Side, and this state funding demonstrates Illinois’ commitment to honoring the legacy of Chicago’s favorite son and daughter,” Mayor Emanuel said.
10 thoughts on “The Obama Presidential Center Will Cost Taxpayers $200M”
Our President Obama is worth it and more!!!!!!!!!!!
The taxpayers paid for all the others, so paying for this one should come as no surprise. Much Ado about nothing. Build the former President something worth his statue and office held. I promise you, the next one will cost more.
Well looks like Trump will have another facility to house those illegal immigrants
The headline makes it sound like it’s a zero sum game. The museum will get $200 million, and the city & state will get nothing. Actually it sounds like a wise use of taxpayer dollars. It’s the kind of infrastructure program Pres. Obama wanted for the entire country in his first term. This project will bring hundreds of jobs to the area, and has the potential to bring new businesses and industry to an underserved community. Of course, one of the unintended consequences may be increased gentrification, if you know what I mean.
It should cost MORE ..the image alone is worth millions !!!
$200 million. Almost as much as the feckless leader sent to ISIS leaders in Iran
Great! It should be $300 million. Feckless? Like that Feckless C u N T of a 1st Lady and her retarded old @ss husband, that don’t care about sh!t?
Like peace in the Korean Peninsula?
AWESOME!!!!
great