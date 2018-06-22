CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Ohio Judge Accidentally Shoots Himself at Gun Range

Leave a comment
Man firing handgun at target outdoors.

Source: Mark Lewis / Getty

Oh No! Reports say that an Ohio Judge accidentally shoe himself while at a gun range.

Targets at Gun Shooting Range

Source: Eric Schwortz / Getty

A range officer stepped in to apply first aid until first responders arrived. Goulding has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Ohio Judge Accidentally Shoots Himself at Gun Range was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Ohio Judge Accidentally Shoots Himself at Gun Range

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close