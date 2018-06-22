Oh No! Reports say that an Ohio Judge accidentally shoe himself while at a gun range.

Toledo Police say Lucas County Common Pleas Judge, Michael Goulding, was injured Thursday while going through a firearms qualification course. He was taking the course at the Scott Park shooting range. He was simply trying to put the gun back in the holster when it discharged and struck him in the leg.

A range officer stepped in to apply first aid until first responders arrived. Goulding has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Ohio Judge Accidentally Shoots Himself at Gun Range was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

