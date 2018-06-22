CLOSE
Columbus
CPD Send Safety Message After 4 Fatal Motorcycle Crashes

With the warm weather, more motorcycles are on the road. In the recent weeks here in Central Ohio, there have been 4 fatal motorcycle crashes and the Columbus Police Department is fed up about it.

Sgt. Brooke Wilson with the Columbus Division of Police’s Accident Investigation Unit is sending a big warning out to riders and drivers in a social media post that he titled, “Don’t Ride Like A Jerk.”

Sgt. Wilson said, “We do have an alarming number of crashes that are related to people who are riding motorcycles like nobody has any business doing.” He added that the dangerous behavior on bikes needs to stop.

Wilson did not  comment on the specific crashes,  but he said the problem can often be tied to inexperience, saying, “I tried to figure out how to work that in to my discussion without honking everybody off at me, but it is I think a valid point, you know when you are riding a motorcycle you need to make sure that you were being a responsible rider.”

The crashes are currently under investigation.

