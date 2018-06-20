DL Hughley Show
Woman Charged With Racial Harassment And Assault After Bus Outburst

Kimberly Jordan faces thirteen years in prison after yelling and attacking bus passengers.

Businessman trying to catch the bus

Source: NoSystem images / Getty

A Silver Spring, Maryland woman is facing 13 years in prison after yelling “I hate White people” and attacking passengers on a Ride On bus, WJLA reports.

According to police, the 24-year-old was on the bus staring at two passengers, when she suddenly declared she hates white people and attacked a female passenger. When the man stepped in to help, he was reportedly attacked as well. The female victim had scratches on her palm, while the male victim suffered a “long” cut to his nose.

Jordan fled from the scene after the incident, but police caught up with her less than a mile away. Jordan initially claimed she was struck first by the female passenger, but video surveillance disproved her claim.

Jordan is scheduled to appear in court on July 12th for a preliminary hearing.

SOURCE: WJLA

Woman Charged With Racial Harassment And Assault After Bus Outburst was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close