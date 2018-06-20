Woman Charged With Racial Harassment And Assault After Bus Outburst

A Silver Spring, Maryland woman is facing 13 years in prison after yelling “I hate White people” and attacking passengers on a Ride On bus, WJLA reports.

NEW: Gaithersburg woman declares "I hate white people" before attacking two white passengers on a Ride On bus, cops say. 24yo Kimberly Jordan allegedly socked both victims in the face, causing cuts. Jordan blamed her actions on failing to take meds. She's charged w/ hate crime. pic.twitter.com/D2ojR5TjJc — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 18, 2018

According to police, the 24-year-old was on the bus staring at two passengers, when she suddenly declared she hates white people and attacked a female passenger. When the man stepped in to help, he was reportedly attacked as well. The female victim had scratches on her palm, while the male victim suffered a “long” cut to his nose.

Jordan fled from the scene after the incident, but police caught up with her less than a mile away. Jordan initially claimed she was struck first by the female passenger, but video surveillance disproved her claim.

Jordan is scheduled to appear in court on July 12th for a preliminary hearing.

SOURCE: WJLA

