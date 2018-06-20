BBD, Maze feat. Frankie Beverly and Erica Campbell To Headline Family-Infused Event

Whether you’re looking to bring your family on a vacation, plan a girl’s trip or have a lover’s retreat – you’re covered at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

It is a Black family reunion remixed so that it can fit what your family looks like. Because sometimes you want to bring your grand kids, kids, nieces, and nephews along and sometimes you don’t. Or maybe you don’t have any of that.

Either way, the event is filled with day-to-evening events that can fill up your time with your choice of inspiration, fitness, education, comedy, and music. And if you do have the kids, they’re covered with a variety camps, learning stations and evening activities that will keep them occupied while you take in a concert.

And 2018’s headliners are off the hook with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Bell Biv Devoe and Erica Campbell headlining the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday featured concerts respectively.

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion takes place August 30-September, 2018 in Kissimmee, Florida. For booking information call 407-248-9191.

