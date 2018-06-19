Gospel superstar, mom, wife, entrepreneur, and radio host Erica Campbell has a full plate, yet, she balances it all with class and grace.
How does she do it? Her new reality show We’re The Campbells will give us an inside scoop on all aspects of her busy life including maintaining a healthy sex life. ::::screech::::
Yes, hear more about this above! And watch We’re The Campbells on TV One at 8/7c.
3 thoughts on “Erica Campbell Balances It All In ‘We’re The Campbells’”
Nope. Will not watch.
I’ll be skipping this. And do we need to hear about their “Christian” sex life?
Erica and Warryn Campbell the newest pulpit pimps to the corporate business of CHURCH! I believe Erica Campbell family are trump supporters, I know her nut job sister Tina supported trump. More black sheep being misled by religion & WHITE JESUS. How in the hell is Warryn calling himself a pastor? This family is such a fraud and a joke.