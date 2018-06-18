CLOSE
Cleveland
Where to Find Public Pools and Spray Basins in the City of Cleveland

Source: Saktanong Chaipunya / EyeEm / Getty

CLEVELAND– If you’re looking for a way to stay cool in these sweltering temperatures, the City of Cleveland’s pools and spray basins will be open beginning at noon today.

Here is a list of Cleveland’s summer outdoor pools:

  • Duggan Park: 1696 Catalpa Rd.
  • Forest Hills Park: 12310 Arlington Ave.
  • Gassaway Pool: 2306 East 100th St.
  • Glendale Park: 3813 East 149th St.
  • Glenview Park: 10746 Leuer Ave.
  • Greenwood Park: 2220 West 38th St.
  • Halloran Park: 3550 West 117th St.
  • Impett Pool: 3207 West 153rd St.
  • James Bell Pool: 2280 East 71st St.
  • Ken Johnson Recreation Center: 9206 Woodland Ave.
  • Kerruish Park: 17218 Tarkington Ave.
  • Lake Park: 1341 West 85th St.
  • Lincoln Park: 1200 Starkweather Ave.
  • Loew Park: 4741 West 32nd St.
  • Lonnie Burten Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th St.
  • Luke Easter Park: 3165 MLK Jr. Blvd.
  • Meyer Pool: 3266 West 30th St.
  • Neff Pool: East 193rd St. and Bella
  • Sunrise Pool: 3521 West 95th St.
  • Tromba Pool: 16411 Mandalay
  • Warsaw Park: 4021 East 64th St.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

