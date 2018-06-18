Where to Find Public Pools and Spray Basins in the City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND– If you’re looking for a way to stay cool in these sweltering temperatures, the City of Cleveland’s pools and spray basins will be open beginning at noon today.
Here is a list of Cleveland’s summer outdoor pools:
- Duggan Park: 1696 Catalpa Rd.
- Forest Hills Park: 12310 Arlington Ave.
- Gassaway Pool: 2306 East 100th St.
- Glendale Park: 3813 East 149th St.
- Glenview Park: 10746 Leuer Ave.
- Greenwood Park: 2220 West 38th St.
- Halloran Park: 3550 West 117th St.
- Impett Pool: 3207 West 153rd St.
- James Bell Pool: 2280 East 71st St.
- Ken Johnson Recreation Center: 9206 Woodland Ave.
- Kerruish Park: 17218 Tarkington Ave.
- Lake Park: 1341 West 85th St.
- Lincoln Park: 1200 Starkweather Ave.
- Loew Park: 4741 West 32nd St.
- Lonnie Burten Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th St.
- Luke Easter Park: 3165 MLK Jr. Blvd.
- Meyer Pool: 3266 West 30th St.
- Neff Pool: East 193rd St. and Bella
- Sunrise Pool: 3521 West 95th St.
- Tromba Pool: 16411 Mandalay
- Warsaw Park: 4021 East 64th St.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Pablo Utrilla, EyeEm, and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Saktanong Chaipunya, EyeEm, and Getty Images
Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018
16 photos Launch gallery
Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018
1. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 16
Where to Find Public Pools and Spray Basins in the City of Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com