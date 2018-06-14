CLOSE
Cleveland
Discovery Tours Being Investigated Nationally Following Cancellations

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) –

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio are now investigating Discovery Tours after student trips were cancelled.

Walsh said investigators spent more than a month looking into the company’s records and found dozens of cancelled trips for school districts in 20 counties in Ohio.

Discovery Tours accepted payment from several Northeast Ohio schools, including Mentor’s Memorial Middle School and the North Royalton City School District, but did not deliver on those trips.

Discovery Tours Being Investigated Nationally Following Cancellations was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

