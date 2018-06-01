NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Montel Williams has been taken to a hospital after a workout at a New York City gym.
Williams’ spokesman tweeted that anyone who knows the 61-year-old television personality knows that Williams is an exercise enthusiast. The spokesman said Thursday that Williams “over did it” and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.
The spokesman says Williams is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon.
The spokesman did not say which hospital Williams was taken to.
Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999.
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
7 thoughts on “Montel Williams Hospitalized After Workout”
Hey last O G
Your officially old school.
Call Chuck and christy
Order the total gym.
Key words
A little work out know
A little work out later
And I mean much later.
Or walk it out O G.lol
He never liked black people
I agree.
I remembered visiting his show taping on the day my Grandma passed I wished I would have spent the day with her. My friend and I were held hostage from 9 in the morning till 6 pm. He never spoke to anyone in the audience, he ran backstage at the end of each segment, I never watched him again after trying to see the show we went to. I still Hope he gets well
Black sellout white woman lover, who cares.
You should care. Again and again black men disrespecting their own in favor of white women. And yet you haven’t figured it out.
Actually black people should not care. His grand mother is white and his mother is biracial. The point is, which you always miss Ms. mac addy is that every one should be treated equally. Black people do not care who he is married to. He can marry all the money grabbing gold digging white trash women he wants to. No black women want him anyway.