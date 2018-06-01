Barcelona and Ibiza Summer 2018: Wine Not?

The Balearic Island of Ibiza has long been considered a hot tourist destinations for the chic European. The island has served primarily as a vacation spot for mainland Spaniards and Catalans from Barcelona seeking respite from city life. As the EDM scene exploded around the globe in the 80s, Ibiza gained a foothold on the party scene, gaining a well-deserved reputation of day parties, debauchery and dance music.

But what’s remained a well-kept secret is that Ibiza, like many people, including this author, has a dual personality; a shy, softer side that she keeps hidden and is only exposed to those who actually seek to experience her beauty and unveil mystery. Combining a trip to the island with a stop in Barcelona, a dope destination in its own right, is the perfect recipe for a cosmopolitan holiday with the BAE, a girls trip, or even a solo vacation because the destinations have so much for every traveler.

WHEN TO GO:

Summer travel season is almost here, so there’s no time like the present. The warm Mediterranean climate starts drawing tourists to Ibiza in late May, early June, known as shoulder season. If you’re looking for fewer crowds, the shoulder seasons in early summer or mid to late September are perfect. If your schedule is dictated by the traditional summer vacation schedule, expect the customary crowds of sun-kissed tourists, but you’ll have plenty of time to hit the beach with days averaging 11 hours of sunlight, and the traditional temps that soar into the 90s.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Barcelona has one of the lowest prices for any international hub to Europe, making it the perfect landing spot to get acclimated for a few days before heading to the beach to get your tan on. Norwegian offers non- stop service from 4 U.S. cities, including New York and Los Angeles for under $200 each way. Have a bit more coins to spend, upgrade to their Business Class (read Premium Economy) with larger seats, increased recline, curated meals and specialized wines and amenities for less than the cost of a regular economy flight on most U.S. airlines.

WHAT TO DO:

Barcelona is a city fabulously rich and reflective of its Catalan roots yet includes art, architecture, and gastronomic, sartorial, and music offerings, so there really is something for everyone. Spend the day walking through some of Barcelona’s best neighborhoods exploring the city as on foot as many of Barcelona’s sites lie in or near the city center, making it easy to see as much as possible without too much effort.

