President Donald Trump made a symbolic move to reinforce his commitment to racism after Roseanne Barr was taken off the air by granting a full pardon to one of the most racist voices in media.
With Thursday’s green light from the president, Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014, will likely restart his vile attacks on Black people by picking up where Barr abruptly left off.
D’Souza, a native of Mumbai, India, came to the United States to attend Dartmouth College, where he graduated in 1983, While at the Ivy League school, he endeared himself to racist conservatives as editor-in-chief of The Dartmouth Review, according to The Outline. The publication, which was unaffiliated with the university, was an outlet for racist and otherwise bigoted students.
Among his hate-filled agenda, D’Souza published an interview with a Ku Klux Klan leader that included a photoshopped image of a Black student being lynched on campus, Vox reported. He also published an inflammatory anti-affirmative action article under the title, “Dis Sho Ain’t No Jive, Bro.”
White racists valued D’Souza’s writing and editorial skills so much that the Heritage Foundation hired him in 1985 to edit its flagship journal, The Policy Review. By the 1990s, he reached new lows that excited the racist right-wing of the Republican Party.
D’Souza has written 16 books, some of them best-sellers, that defended America’s racist history. In “The End Of Racism,” he downplayed the evils of slavery. “The American slave was treated like property, which is to say, pretty well,” he wrote, suggesting that African-Americans owed a debt of gratitude to white people. He also defended segregation as “a compromise on the part of the Southern ruling elite seeking, in part, to protect Blacks.”
President Barack Obama was a primary focus for his racist venom. In 2015, D’Souza infamously posted this tweet.
Trump Rededicates Himself To Racism With Pardon Of Dinesh D’Souza was originally published on newsone.com
9 thoughts on “Trump Rededicates Himself To Racism With Pardon Of Dinesh D’Souza”
Nothing a white supremacist do or say shocks me.Its who they are as for these east Indians they are some azz kissing bastards.
Nor does it shock me when big bad al sharpton incited racial riots. F U NIG__GER
@Americanize
**
The Ben Carson of India another traumatized minority fool who has caved in to the racist who only keep him around as long as they can use him.
Racists see racism everywhere.
And white supremacist see racism no where until a racist bi**h like Roseanne get fired.
well once again the plantation overseers play on their ignorant uninformed followers India born Dinesh D’Souza is blacker than most black Americans and the only derogatory statements he makes concerning blacks is how the Democratic party has played us for saps for decades
This fake prez is beyond reprehensible. One thing about it, he won’t be prez forever. The same way he’s tearing down Obama’s accomplishments. The same thing will happen to his dumbass. Watch!!
The only fake president was the transvestite. You know g-rilla boy
Praying for you Pete! You are suffering, and I pray for your healing.