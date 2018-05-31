Roseanne Barr Claims Michelle Obama Influenced Her Firing

Unemployed actress Roseanne Barr retweeted a theory claiming Michelle Obama is to blame for the cancellation of her series, “Roseanne.”

Following her insincere apology for calling Barack Obama’s former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett an ape, the 65-year-old former comedian shared an endless stream of racist rants on Twitter about ABC’s decision to drop her like a bad habit.

One such theory is that Mrs. Obama told the ABC president that she should cancel her show.

In one post she retweeted: “BREAKING: According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate … developing.”

