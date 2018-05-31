Unemployed actress Roseanne Barr retweeted a theory claiming Michelle Obama is to blame for the cancellation of her series, “Roseanne.”
Following her insincere apology for calling Barack Obama’s former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett an ape, the 65-year-old former comedian shared an endless stream of racist rants on Twitter about ABC’s decision to drop her like a bad habit.
One such theory is that Mrs. Obama told the ABC president that she should cancel her show.
In one post she retweeted: “BREAKING: According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate … developing.”
75 thoughts on “Roseanne Barr Claims Michelle Obama Influenced Her Firing”
Amazing how the mere mention of the Obamas gets so much reaction. All the whit folks continue their imaginary thought that the Obamas destroyed America and blame them for 4 hundred years of racism and all its effects. Meanwhile it’s crickets on all the madness going on in the White House now. We’ll see how this end up.
Somebody please tell Rosanna they not taking her ASS back,Mrs Obama didn’t stick your foot in your mouth YOU DID,DEAL WITH IT !!!
So What its No ones faul BUTT ROSANNE ITS TO LATE I HATE PREJUDICE PEOPLE ITS ALREADY ENOUGH MESS GOING ON IN THE WORLD GOD BLESS
Where is the proof Roseanne? Racist b _ _ _ _ h!!
Roseanne Barr needs to STFU!!!!!!
How dare she bring Mrs. Obama into her RACIST mess.
Roseanne simply refuses to take RESPONSIBILITY for he IGNORANT comments!!!!!!
Her trailer trash ass needs to go sit down somewhere and stop with this nonsense!!!!!!!!!!!!
No surprise here. This mon-key looking thing is always trying to stick it to white people any way she can along with her transvestite “husband.”
You and those of your ilke with your demonically charges comments are what’s terribly wrong with this country. You are so consumed with hate for those who are not like you and believe me, someday you will implode from that hatred.
FLOTUS
So proud
What about that cat eyed bit** in the WH with her lil d**k fake husband
The black unemployment rate fell to 5.9% in May — the lowest since the government started keeping track in 1972. It’s a notoriously volatile number, but the trend is clear: This economy is strong, and everyone is reaping the rewards. “The jobs market is firing on all pistons. It is benefiting all workers,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. “There are more jobs to be had for all Americans.” As the overall unemployment rate continues to fall — the lowest since 2000 — it’s also shrinking the gap between black and white unemployment. It is the narrowest on record. Why is nobody talking about this?
I’m so happy about that unemployment picture and it’s why I give thanks to Obama every day. His policies have caused a downward trend that continues thru today. Trump hasn’t instituted any policy that would positively effect Black or any other unemployment statistic.
But, we will see shortly how many people will be out of work due to the ridiculous trade wars he’s starting. Fasten your seat belt because this will have an impact on unemployment for which he can take full credit.
Dot, can you list his policies and the direct effect they’ve had on unemployment? His 8 year GDP does not economically mirror growth for the country.
Was that Obama’s tax cut that incentivized business to invest in capital expenditures? Repatriate billions of dollars sitting offshore? Loosening regulations to reduce the burdensome cost of start up? Nope, Obama thought a magic wand was needed to bring back jobs. Shovel ready jobs? Where were they for 8 years? Leave the plantation of democratic slavery Dot, the gate is unlocked.
Trade war really? You’re just used to Obama the feckless, weak foreign negotiator. Peace thru strength my sista’.
In response to a worldwide trade bias against American products, Trump announced global tariffs on steel and aluminum.
With many experts warning of a coming trade war, the president’s approach appears to have been proven right, the Times wrote. “[The deal] also seemed to confirm Mr. Trump’s “America First” approach to trade, in which he has sought to extract concessions in return for exemptions and revisions to the blanket steel and aluminum tariffs announced by the White House this month,” Rappeport and Rao reported.
In addition to South Korea, China has also reportedly been seeking relief from Trump’s tariffs. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has set the bar high, demanding the Chinese open up their markets to American businesses.
Dot, you don’t have to think a certain way because of the color of your skin.
Remember – it wasn’t that long ago that Democrats:
– Fought against MLK Day (1970s)
– Fought against Republican Civil Rights Act (1964)
– Fought against Women voting (1920)
– Fought to allow Slavery (1850s)
DEMs cause 95% of the hatred in USA.
Down from 97%
Dot, I wish it were true, but the Democratic economic policies have always fostered Dependency NOT Self Sufficiency
Mac Daddy,
Your responses are getting less and less caustic and inflammatory. Who says prayer doesn’t change things?
First she blames it on early morning tweetin, the Benadryl, now the former First Lady. What’s next – da boggie and the rain. ABC ran that fat racist hog to the slaughter house.
Just 15 more excuses and she’ll be in Hillary territory.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
vdabney, thank you for the fake macroeconomics lesson. Let me axe you, what happened to the National Debt under Obama’s 8 years? How about the SNAP (Food Stamp) program enrollment? Labor Force Participation? Medium family income? Health insurance costs? Home ownership rate? Let me help you http://www.wnd.com/2016/03/obamas-economic-recovery-in-just-9-charts/
If you know what you’re talking about, back it up with data points. You can’t
Ouch, the numbers don’t lie, but before I proclaim the mic dropped, I want to give the courtesy to vdabney722 of replying with her numbers. Let’s keep it civil please.
Smh these last days are so scary… the world we are living in…. I’m just curious… is ANYONE concerned for the futures of our children and grandchildren? My heart bleeds for them
Michelle Obama would NEVER call up and get anybody fired, and we All know it. If she can stand the kind of HATE she’s received in the past 10 years, especially the 8 in the White House, after being called everything but a child of God, why would she start now? That retaliation stuff is Trump stuff. Michelle Obama and her husband are a Class act. They were then, and they still are.
@Mac Dadddy…If Obama’s legacy is so pathetic and weak, why would someone have to bury it???? Anyone would just look past it, just like all of you so-called conservatives are doing with number 45’s continuous non-truths every time he opens his mouth.
Trump is having to reverse and bury it because it was so caustic to our country. Feckless foreign policy that weakened the US and our military. BTW have you seen the black unemployment numbers released today? MAGA
Mrs, mac daddy can you stay on topic this article is not about Obama this is about Roseanne not taking responsibility for her own fate. What do you have to say about that. She does not think she did anything wrong because she keeps blaming everyone and everything else for her fate. Sine she thinks this is Michelle’s fault, maybe she can get Michelle to apologize.
Roseanne, they say if you want too be a legend, be one in your mind! Yea she’s a Legend in her own mind!
Say what you want. The Obama’s are living life free from that plantation called the White House. The world got upset because they won not once but twice. History will not change the fact that an African American man became the President of the United States twice. That’s it, that’s all. As for Roseanne, go suck on a nut you got plenty on your plantation. Call it a day, it’s done … you’re out of there! Peace Clown!
You’re right the Obama’s are living care free, while white racist AmeriKKKa elected this Nazi ass fool of an embarrassment who won’t serve a full. term.
In one comment you suggest that the Obamas were living on a plantation for 8 years and then suggest that Roseanne is mad because Obama won 2 elections . To me it’s just as bad saying that the Obamas lives on a plantation as if they acted like slaves when they were there.
Now if you could only find the sack to leave the plantation
Please put a hood over your head and put a burning cross under it.
OMG! Why not blame it on your racist self?
Hey it’s OK the Obamas blame Trump for their firing or to look at it another way
(Once again Trump evicts another black family out of their home) MAGA!!!!
WTF? No, The Obama’s gave his racist ass the keys and left the bread crumbs to Russia on their way out the door.
What a ridiculous comment!
What!!?? Actually the Obamas “blame” the requirement that Presidents only serve 2 terms. They were NOT “fired”. In fact, polls showed them way ahead of Hillary and Miles ahead of Trump had they been able to run again. They would have won a 3rd term. That’s something Republicans cannot get over, because they know it’s true. In fact, that is one reason why Trump didn’t run in 2012, he KNEW he would lose. He didn’t “evict” anybody.
For your information…President Obama served eight years (8) in the White House. He was elected in 2008 and reelected for a second term in 2012. He left the W.H. in 2017(when his terms were up.) Former President Obama is doing just fine. Get your facts straight before posting FAKE NEWS! Idiot!
That’s racist. (Snowflake crying)
We often refer self-hatred to black people, but the truth is self-hate is more prevalent among white folks, e.g. racism. Roseanne is not just a hater, she’s a self hater, which is the root of all hate. Also, this is why social media is dangerous. Everyone feels compelled to express their opinion about any and everything; too much empty chatter and mindless conversation. Too many folks have fallen victim to the tongue. Silence is golden.
Stick a fork in her. She’s done.
Stop blaming everyone for your show being canceled. You expressed how you feel and it showed in your words of hate. It was your big fat mouth, not sleeping pills, not Michelle, it was you. Now you have caused other people their jobs because of your beliefs. God loves everyone he does not have a preference.
Ahhhhhh the tongue. With it we have life and death and all the stupid things in between. LOL
Racist Ro own ur sh*t.
She can blame whomever she wish…her show is still over and she will not get another. Roseanne was given many opportunities to come back after flamboyant statements. This is not a first for her, she made the same reference to Obama’s National Security Advisor years ago and was given other opportunities; therefore,Samantha B should be given another opportunity. If she creates a pattern after a second chance, then let her go. I see that Trump was able to make this situation all about him again! The Jerk in Chief thinks he deserves an apology. Wait for it, just like the folks who are waiting for him to apologize.
Angry much Perry? Trumps pro America policies have buried Obama’s pathetic and weak legacy. That is fact bro-bro
You’re a pathetic human being, go commit yourself.
If you can’t debate the issue, attack the messenger
Mac Daddy, she is right. Trump is very much a racist. As for his policies, they’re really haven’t been as effective as Obama’s. I enjoy reading your comments, but but Trump is playing you and the Republican party. His policies are very liberal and he is really a Democrat. Not conservative at all.
Boy, bye! You are so ignorant…Go sit down somewhere, on the other hand, go and train that idiot of a so-called president how to do his job instead of beings so tied up in his feelings all the time.
What a joke! MOST, about 95% of the economic gain in the last 10 years was the result of Pres. Obama’s policies. He turned the economy around after W. Bush devastated it, and everybody knows it. It takes awhile to mess up a good economy when it’s handed to you. It took W. Bush almost the entire 8 years to screw up the good economy Clinton left him. Trump has reverted to W. Bushes Failed policies, unnecessary tax cuts for the wealthy, unnecessary tariffs, unnecessary foreign intrigue, war mongering, bank deregulation, etc. So, I’m guessing that it will take far less time for Trump to screw up the American economy. We should start feeling some real pain by the end of this year. He will mess this country up just like he did all of his businesses. Mark my words. I know what I’m talking about. You don’t.
The economic numbers prove you wrong. Trump’s economy is setting records, so much so, that even CNN is forded to report on it. Anyone see the Black unemployment numbers released today? Consumer confidence? What was Obama’s GDP for 8 years? Leave the plantation, the gate is open.
Mrs. mac daddy can you please stop talking about Obama and talk about the article. Roseanne is a racist and so are you. Let’s talk about that.
Samantha B has made numerous vulgar comments about those associated with Trump
In the past the fact that you are clueless of that fact tells me you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about
Trump has made many derogatory comments about so many people including former President Barack Obama (that lie about where he was born). He has made fun of people with disabilities and all women. He has called people SOB’s and Rapists. Trump is the worst person on God’s Earth, along with some of his followers.
I knew it, just like I stated in the other post once Roseanne realizes she’s not getting her job back her fake apologies will turn into racist rage and finger pointing. Michelle Obama don’t give two s**ts about this nut job, her tweets further prove how sick she is…Lets see if 45 will get your fat ass a pardon for this one.
Let’s see if her liar in Chief will give her a job
Actually it would be the first thing that Michelle Obama did that was good for this country
Yes, if she got fat ass hired it was a good thing for the country
Fired*
What have you done for this country other than voted for an IDIOT!?
Actually Michelle Obama did so much for this country that the current First Lady tried to copy her. But it’s clear that Melania can’t cut it, but that’s OK. She seems like a nice woman, she’s just NOT up to the great job Michelle Obama did as First Lady–but not very many are.
Can you please list the top 10 accomplishments that you are most proud of her for? 8 years, 10 should be easy…. I’ll wait
Stop blaming others for what’s on your heart and has been in your heart for a long time. Roseann need to take RESPONSIBILITY for he own ACTIONS. Her pass speak for itself and yet people can change GRANTED, however she has decided NOT TO…SO STOP POINT A FINGER AT everyone and everything just POINT TO YOU!
Like they say. When u point ur finger, 3 more are pointed back at u
Rosanne needs to shut up and look in the mirror. She did this to herself. Michelle did nothing to her. Rosanne needs to grow up.
I wonder if Samantha B gets fired who will she blame
Everyone wants to blame the Obama’s for everything. If a tree falls in a forest blame the Obama’s. She’s just a racist hag just own it. You are the blame for your ignorance and bigotry your hatefulness. And don’t blame ambian or any other drug you was always racist . You don’t become racist over night or due to any drugs prescribed or not you was raised that way. Now you are getting what you deserve to bad you had to take your cast members down with you. Your orange head racist president can’t even help you so kick rocks you pig
This nut is off her meds again.
No , I think she’s back on her Ambien which has racist side effects.
Smdh
This racist Trumpette just won’t let it go.Roseanne tweets ugly comments about an ex-Obama Administration official who hasn’t said or done anything noteworthy since Der Donald’s regime takeover to logically draw her venom. Then after she’s appropriately dumped by an ABC VP,who just happens to be a black woman,she blames Wanda Sykes for supposedly leading a cast mutiny against her just because Wanda dared to be offended enough to quit the show. Just like her WH Furhrer Roseanne tweets something outrageous and despicable,and another one full of lies about Michelle Obama’s “influence”on her show’s downfall then blames others (as well as OTC drugs) for her obnoxious stupidity and inevitable comeuppance.As POTUS in a Republican-controlled government Trump won’t be held accountable for any of his conflicts of interest,etc. and that will change only if enough of us vote in November so that the blue wave can flush out the red swamp. By then Roseanne will probably be invited to the WH where she’ll be literally tickled pink by #45.