There will never be another talent like Luther Vandross, but this man is remarkably close. A bearded man by the name of Gregory Gibbs is going viral for his Luther-like vocals after a family member posted a 30-second clip of him singing Luther’s Wait For Love.

Nearly two million views later, Gibbs posted on Facebook that he’s received “thousands of well wishes, several network opportunities, and several marriage proposals, I’m tired. I will repost some recent videos tomorrow for all my new fans.”

Check out the vocals, below:

Gibbs posted a video thanking fans, friends and family for all their support.

Wow! He can really blow. Do you think a singing competition show is in the works for him?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Bearded Luther Vandross Sound-Alike Goes Viral [WATCH] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: