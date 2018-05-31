There will never be another talent like Luther Vandross, but this man is remarkably close. A bearded man by the name of Gregory Gibbs is going viral for his Luther-like vocals after a family member posted a 30-second clip of him singing Luther’s Wait For Love.
Nearly two million views later, Gibbs posted on Facebook that he’s received “thousands of well wishes, several network opportunities, and several marriage proposals, I’m tired. I will repost some recent videos tomorrow for all my new fans.”
Check out the vocals, below:
Gibbs posted a video thanking fans, friends and family for all their support.
Wow! He can really blow. Do you think a singing competition show is in the works for him?
Bearded Luther Vandross Sound-Alike Goes Viral [WATCH] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
9 thoughts on “Bearded Luther Vandross Sound-Alike Goes Viral [WATCH]”
This young man is very talented do us Reuben Suddard. I purchased Reuben’s new CD coveting Luther sings. I totally enjoy it! The arrangements are awesome! Let’s support our talented young artists.
Love the humble spirit
GREGORY GIBBS is a humble compassionate singer who captures the hearts of thousands of LUTHER fans in Chicago now it’s time to let the world know good r&b SOULFUL music is here to stay.
Wow …..is all I can say!
He looks like Greg Porter AND sounds a lot like Luther! OMG, what a combination!
A little more practice and he’ll be ok. But a Luther sound-alike? Never.
Amazing !