Black Moms Matter: What Would You Do If Your Kids Friend Is Racist?

5/8/18- Playdates are very common when you have young kids. Every parent wants to know that when they send their kids over to someone’s house that they’ll be safe. Kym and Sherri are very protective and if they found out that their friends are they definitely wouldn’t let it happen. Although, Sherri might take a chance!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery