CLOSE
App Feed
Home > App Feed

Virginia Woman Gives Birth In Turkish Hotel Room Using Google To Help

Black women can literally do anything.

Leave a comment

A Virginia woman used her motherly instincts to safely give birth alone in a hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey. In her now viral Twitter thread, Tia Freeman details she found out she was pregnant late in her third trimester after her birth control failed. By the time she discovered she was expecting, the mom-to-be had already booked a trip to the Middle East and decided to take the voyage anyway.

On the flight, Freeman started experiencing contractions, and had to endure the early pains of labor while shuffling through international customs.

Once Freeman arrived at her hotel, she began Googling and Youtubing videos on how to give birth. She filled a tub, got towels together, and managed to give birth to a baby boy. She ended up cutting the umbilical cord with knives and shoelaces.

Get into the brave tale below:

You can find the full thread here. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Virginia Woman Gives Birth In Turkish Hotel Room Using Google To Help was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Babies , Birth , motherhood , Travel

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Virginia Woman Gives Birth In Turkish Hotel Room Using Google To Help

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

One thought on “Virginia Woman Gives Birth In Turkish Hotel Room Using Google To Help

  1. lois on said:

    This is absolutely an incredible story! A few questions, however: Where was the baby’s father? Was she traveling alone in Istanbul?? It sounds like she was there all alone. I’m glad that she and her beautiful baby boy survived. Now, the most important question: Is her child a Turkish citizen since he was born there, or will he be considered an American??

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close