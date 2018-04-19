Black Moms Matter: Ever Got Caught Making Whoopee By Your Kid?

| 04.19.18
4/19/18- Have you ever got caught “making whoopee” by your kid? Makes for an awkward situation but if you’re quick you might be able to save your kid the trouble of being scared. Kym and Sherri have some solutions they’ve used when their kids walk in on them.

