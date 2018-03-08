CLOSE
App Feed
Home

Coca-Cola Designing A New Alcoholic Beverage

Leave a comment

Coca-Cola is shaking things up a bit with their beverage by adding something a little different.

For the first time in 125 years the company is adding alcohol to the drink in their Japanese market, according to the NY Post.

The drink called Chu-Hi is drink that, “is made with distilled beverage called shochu and sparkling water, plus some flavoring,” explained Jorge Garduno the president of Coke in Japan.

Sticking between 3 and 8 percent alcohol by volume, the alcoholic soda is a popular drink around the world. However, Garduno see’s their drink as a , “modest experiment for a specific slice of our market.”

Definitely and interesting drink, would you ever give alcoholic Coca-Cola a try?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

(Source: NY Post)

(AP)

alcoholic , Coca-Cola , japan

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Coca-Cola Designing A New Alcoholic Beverage

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

2 thoughts on “Coca-Cola Designing A New Alcoholic Beverage

  2. L on said:

    PEPSI sales must be kicking Coke’s ass.
    I wonder where they plan on selling this new Coke with booze in it?
    Certainly not in the grocery stores!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close