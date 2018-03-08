Coca-Cola is shaking things up a bit with their beverage by adding something a little different.
For the first time in 125 years the company is adding alcohol to the drink in their Japanese market, according to the NY Post.
The drink called Chu-Hi is drink that, “is made with distilled beverage called shochu and sparkling water, plus some flavoring,” explained Jorge Garduno the president of Coke in Japan.
Sticking between 3 and 8 percent alcohol by volume, the alcoholic soda is a popular drink around the world. However, Garduno see’s their drink as a , “modest experiment for a specific slice of our market.”
Definitely and interesting drink, would you ever give alcoholic Coca-Cola a try?
(Source: NY Post)
(AP)
2 thoughts on “Coca-Cola Designing A New Alcoholic Beverage”
Nice.
Happy to read.
PEPSI sales must be kicking Coke’s ass.
I wonder where they plan on selling this new Coke with booze in it?
Certainly not in the grocery stores!!!!!!!!!!!!