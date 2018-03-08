Coca-Cola Designing A New Alcoholic Beverage

Coca-Cola is shaking things up a bit with their beverage by adding something a little different.

For the first time in 125 years the company is adding alcohol to the drink in their Japanese market, according to the NY Post.

The drink called Chu-Hi is drink that, “is made with distilled beverage called shochu and sparkling water, plus some flavoring,” explained Jorge Garduno the president of Coke in Japan.

Sticking between 3 and 8 percent alcohol by volume, the alcoholic soda is a popular drink around the world. However, Garduno see’s their drink as a , “modest experiment for a specific slice of our market.”

Definitely and interesting drink, would you ever give alcoholic Coca-Cola a try?

(Source: NY Post)

(AP)

