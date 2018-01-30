Black Panther’s LA premiere was a celebration of eclectic fashion. Florence Kasumba, who portrays Ayo, a bad a** warrior in king T’Challa’s Dora Milaje army, stepped out in a black sequenced fitted creation from South African designer, David Tlale.
The black gown lace gown with embroidery accents provided all the drama you’d expect at such an epic premiere. Because when you’re a professional in martial arts and an accomplished dancer, you have to dress accordingly.
Florence, alongside stylist Jason Haley of HUNCH and makeup artist Dana Delaney, created the one of a kind red carpet moment. Florence looked every bit fierce accessorized in funky sandal wedges and an embroidered clutch purse from Christian Louboutin.
Get into the details of the look when you keep scrolling.
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Florence Kasumba Achieved Her Premiere Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
5 thoughts on “How ‘Black Panther’s’ Florence Kasumba Achieved Her Premiere Look”
Short is sexy on women. It’s not boyish. Better than all that weave out there.LMAO
You ever notice ladies with weave and when you look closer at that weave you see there natural hair under neath in what we call the “ kitchen “ area where it looks like it needs a hot comb or should I say “straightening comb”
I love her look! (hair and all). As a woman with a short hair cut, there is no such thing as a “boy haircut”. It’s whatever looks good and she looks great!
That woman is slim and chic. However, I can’t get past the boy haircut. The lines are cut like a man, they could have softened that up a bit. She is killing that dress though.
I think her hairline starting in the middle of her head would make it difficult to soften up the look. I love short cuts on women, especially naturals. This cut accentuates the size of her forehead. I think she looks glamorous and well put together from the front, put that photo taken from the side makes her look like she’s wearing half a wig.
