How ‘Black Panther’s’ Florence Kasumba Achieved Her Premiere Look

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Black Panther’s LA premiere was a celebration of eclectic fashion. Florence Kasumba, who portrays Ayo, a bad a** warrior in king T’Challa’s Dora Milaje army, stepped out in a black sequenced fitted creation from South African designer, David Tlale.

The black gown lace gown with embroidery accents provided all the drama you’d expect at such an epic premiere. Because when you’re a professional in martial arts and an accomplished dancer, you have to dress accordingly.

Florence, alongside stylist Jason Haley of HUNCH and makeup artist Dana Delaney, created the one of a kind red carpet moment. Florence looked every bit fierce accessorized in funky sandal wedges and an embroidered clutch purse from Christian Louboutin.

Get into the details of the look when you keep scrolling.

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

How 'Black Panther's' Florence Kasumba Achieved Her Premiere Look

black actresses , Black Movies , black panther , Fashion

5 thoughts on “How ‘Black Panther’s’ Florence Kasumba Achieved Her Premiere Look

  1. V on said:

    Short is sexy on women. It’s not boyish. Better than all that weave out there.LMAO
    You ever notice ladies with weave and when you look closer at that weave you see there natural hair under neath in what we call the “ kitchen “ area where it looks like it needs a hot comb or should I say “straightening comb”

  2. FYI on said:

    I love her look! (hair and all). As a woman with a short hair cut, there is no such thing as a “boy haircut”. It’s whatever looks good and she looks great!

  3. Ted Gravely on said:

    That woman is slim and chic. However, I can’t get past the boy haircut. The lines are cut like a man, they could have softened that up a bit. She is killing that dress though.

    • kates1221 on said:

      I think her hairline starting in the middle of her head would make it difficult to soften up the look. I love short cuts on women, especially naturals. This cut accentuates the size of her forehead. I think she looks glamorous and well put together from the front, put that photo taken from the side makes her look like she’s wearing half a wig.

  4. tamahe on said:

