Black Owned Fashion Brand Creates Subscription Box For Black Men

Here’s a new way for guys and the men in your life to keep looking fresh and on point.

The Harrison Blake Apparel is a men’s fashion business that specializes in accessories like ties and bow ties, according to Black News.com.

Owned by Richard Taylor, the company makes subscription boxes filled with apparel and accessory goodies.

In an interview with Black News, Taylor explains why he wants to reach out to men and help them look stylish no matter what.

“Through our subscription box service, we aim to help men build an impeccable wardrobe, which will make them look stylish, and polished, at every occasion. We pledge to continue to offer high quality men’s accessories, by continuously adding innovative designs to our growing product range,” explained Taylor.

There are three types of monthly subscriptions to choose from. The Monthly Dapper Club has a box with one necktie and four accessories.

You could opt for the Bow Tie Club box which features two bow ties and the Floral Tie Club box. Everyone who subscribes to the box receives it the first of every month.

The company was named after the founder’s son and was first established by an executive in the industry. Blake’s family members now works the business alongside him.

He talks extensively about the importance of Black businesses and what it can do for communities and their economies.

“As an African-American-owned and operated company, we feel strongly about contributing towards building a stable economy for our community. Thousands of men have already tried, and loved, our products, which is the greatest testament to our success,” said Taylor.

For more information on Taylor and where you can sign up for a subscription box, head over to http://www.harrisonblakeapparel.com/.

(Source: Black News.com)

