The moment everyone’s been waiting for has finally arrived. Don’t act like you weren’t waiting on your Mariah Carey “tea” shirt.

The singer broke the Internet over a week ago when she interrupted her New Year’s Eve performance to lament over not having hot tea. Quick recap below.

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

Since then, folks, including Mariah Carey herself, have made fun of the incident with tweets and memes.

So it’s only right that Mariah capitalizes off her now famous line. Check out her shirts and other merchandise below!

Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For Sale! was originally published on globalgrind.com

