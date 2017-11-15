Roland Martin: The Drama Surrounding Meek Mill

| 11.15.17
Rapper Meek Mill has just been sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his parole. Many have cried out saying that the sentencing was too harsh while others believed he deserved it. Even more, there is concern surrounding federal judge Genece Brinkley who presided over the case. An FBI investigation has been started to look into the matter.

Roland Martin talks with entertainment attorney James E. McMillian about the current state of Meek Mill and what the case means.

“The allegation if true are very outlandish. I think that Meek Mill and his crew have a serious issue that they have to prove these allegations.”

During a private chamber meeting with the Judge, Mill and his lawyer, it’s said allegedly that Judge Brinkley asked Mill to give her a shout-out in a song, remake a Boyz II Men song and change management.

A truly bizarre case more is expected to be found out from the current FBI investigation.

2 thoughts on “Roland Martin: The Drama Surrounding Meek Mill

  2. specialt757 on said:

    From what I understand Mill’s attorneys asked for the private meeting in the judge’s chambers to be sealed. So if the FBI is able to get the transcript from the meeting what else will it disclose? Be careful what you ask for.
    Ok let me stop right here tho “remake a boyz II men song” Are you serious? Mills doesn’t have that kind of singing ability so if she did ask, she must have been high.
    I think anyone other than his attorneys who are seeking his release is high. No one is looking at the fact that he violated his probation with new charges, one, the fight at the airport in St Louis, was he even supposed to be there? I thought he couldn’t leave the state. The charges weren’t dropped they were pleaded down, big difference. Let’s just stop it, his own actions resulted in his current fate.

