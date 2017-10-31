Shaun King: The Scary Truth On The Russia Investigation, NFL & More

10.31.17
In the midst of the recent Russia investigation indictments of Trump campaign aids Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Shaun King gives us the scary truth on the details of their case. King also encourages us to be vigilant and not let the media take us away from the real fight.

2 thoughts on "Shaun King: The Scary Truth On The Russia Investigation, NFL & More

  julius on said:

    it’s time to come together, financially, education wise, bring back brotherhood and respect, and build a nation within a nation like the Israelites did in Egypt, our beef is not with each other

  americanize on said:

    Its a fact that white extremist groups has infiltrated law enforcement.White supremacy is alive and well.Black America you have no friends.

