Shaun King: The Scary Truth On The Russia Investigation, NFL & More

In the midst of the recent Russia investigation indictments of Trump campaign aids Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Shaun King gives us the scary truth on the details of their case. King also encourages us to be vigilant and not let the media take us away from the real fight.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: