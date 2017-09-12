Former DC Member LeTavia Roberson Plans Book, Docuseries

LeTavia Roberson doesn’t want to be known as the ‘bitter’ member of Destiny’s Child. In fact, she says she has nothing negative to say about her experiences with the girl group that started out as a quartet and ended up as a trio with several members coming and going in between. Roberson, who met Beyoncè when she was 8 years old at a tryout for the group, plans both a memoir and a docuseries in the near future. She says she had some struggles when the original Destiny’s Child fell apart and she wanted to share them with the world.

Shadowandact.com reports:

“My life, and being transparent about the times nobody saw me after Destiny’s Child. A lot of people were wondering what was going on with me, and I thought that it was fair to let them know exactly what I was going through, and speak about my life in the group. It was something I always wanted to do. To piggyback that, I had been in talks with a production company to start a docuseries based on my book, which I’m very excited to be the Executive Producer of,” Roberson told Billboard.com.

She details that the memoir and docuseries will cover much more than her stint with Destiny’s Child. She said, “I heard rumors about me, but I’d rather you hear the good, bad or ugly out of the horse’s mouth. I had a great career in Destiny’s Child, but outside of that I’ve dealt with substance abuse, molestation and a lot of sticky situations that I would never wish on any of the girls I had my career with. I’m proud to say those things, because my adversity has made me who I am.”

When discussing who’d she’d be “bringing into” the series, Roberson said, “It has to be based on people that were a part of my life from the time of when my book started to where I end it. Of course my family. I would definitely reach out to LaToya, Meelah from 702, Leanne Lyons and Coko and Taj from SWV. I just ran into Wyclef Jean maybe three or four months ago. You never know. You have to reach out to people and see. A lot of these people weren’t around during the downtime of my life, so I really need people to talk about the grit and ugly part of my life. It has to be authentic: I’m not trying to hide anything from anyone. I have nothing to lose right now.”

PHOTO: Promo (Drea Nicole)

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!