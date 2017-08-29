Our Sister Station In Houston Majic 102.1 Is Staying Strong

| 08.29.17
UPDATE:

Terry Thomas and the crew are still hanging in there at the Houston station Majic 102.1. We talked with them again to get a look at their situation and the rescue efforts going on in Houston.

 

Terry Thomas works as the program director at our sister station in Houston, Majic 102.1. They are camping out in the studio to keep the shows on air so people can get the information that they need.

“The building has not taken on any water. God is good, we are okay in the building. It’s me and six other people,” explained Thomas.

If there is one thing that the people of Houston want us to know, Thomas says, “The people of Houston are strong, It is heart breaking, people are still stranded. It’s going to take some time. We are definitely going to need some help.”

