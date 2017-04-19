Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

Former New England Patriots, Aaron Hernandez, 27, was found dead in his single prison cell on Wednesday morning. The Department of Correction reported that the former tight end was hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowksi Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts at 3:05AM. He was announced dead at 4:07AM at UMass Memorial Hospital.

The statement from the correctional center reported, “Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

The spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, Christopher Fallon, revealed that Hernandez was not on suicide watch and if he had revealed he was thinking about hurting himself, he would not have been in a cell alone. Searching his cell did not lead to discovery of a suicide note or any evidence that supports foul play.

Aaron Hernandez’s suicide comes less than a week after he was acquitted for murdering both Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012. Nevertheless, he was serving life in prison, without parole, for murdering Odin L. Llyod in 2013.

Today the Patriots are expected to be at the White House to meet President Donald J. Trump and celebrate winning the Superbowl.

