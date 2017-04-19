Former New England Patriots, Aaron Hernandez, 27, was found dead in his single prison cell on Wednesday morning. The Department of Correction reported that the former tight end was hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowksi Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts at 3:05AM. He was announced dead at 4:07AM at UMass Memorial Hospital.
The statement from the correctional center reported, “Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”
The spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, Christopher Fallon, revealed that Hernandez was not on suicide watch and if he had revealed he was thinking about hurting himself, he would not have been in a cell alone. Searching his cell did not lead to discovery of a suicide note or any evidence that supports foul play.
Aaron Hernandez’s suicide comes less than a week after he was acquitted for murdering both Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012. Nevertheless, he was serving life in prison, without parole, for murdering Odin L. Llyod in 2013.
Today the Patriots are expected to be at the White House to meet President Donald J. Trump and celebrate winning the Superbowl.
Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
36 thoughts on “Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison”
I think it goes deeper then that in sight. New England Patriots deep.
Arron Hernandez thought he was going to live a long life in jail….he had no remorse…..hopefully his thoughts changed before those people took his life. Smiling during a trial is sinister…what is Hernandez really? A Spainard…that would explain the smile on his face…is he a descendant of Christopher Columbus? Yeah well America celebrates Columbus with a smile as well. Everybody need to stop being so judgmental..even me.
What’s a Spainard?
Omygoodness they killed Aaron Hernandez!…it’s possible that the Lord allowed this to happen to save his soul!
What in the bible thumping hell are you blathering about?
I wonder what happened to make his life go so far left. Such a talented athlete, but apparently no moral compass. It’s too bad this wasn’t noticed {or dealt with} early on. Could have been a very different outcome. So sad for his family.
The coward will be in hell where he belongs shoveling shit for the devil.
Hey that’s a good one Stephanie I have too use that one hot shit
I feel sorry for you too say something so unfeeling. Nobody can predict what happen . That’s why we all need to pray for him and his family. I will pray for God mercy and grace for you Stephanie. May God continue you bless you, and I hope you fine peace.
Celebrities with money tend to have this distorted belief they are untouchable. This young man fell into that category just as many more celebrities have done. He is one of many examples. Money, guns & the club. Apparently he wanted to be about that “Lyfe”. However he wasn’t quite prepared for the consequences that came with it.
they never are
Hey, this man was being punished for the crimes they said he committed by a court of law; however, there are no winners here; the victim’s family still need much prayer to help them, this child needs prayer; this man’s mother need prayer and growing in this world without a father is ruff. We need to pray for all of these families involved. We need to pray without ceasing.
Agree
Aaron Rodriguez died an innocent man. History shall always reflect that truth.
wait what? innocent? I wonder why he was in jail, could it be he was convicted of murdering Odin L. Llyod.
He died an innocent man because he was in the midst of his appeal process and with his death it threws his conviction out. I know it sounds crazy because it did to me when I first read it but crazy as it might sound it’s the law
It’s Aaron Hernandez. Not Rodriquez.
damn lol, I didn’t even catch that, this fool is defending someone he can’t even get name right. lol
You’re very stupid!!
I think I am experiencing news overload: Aaron Hernandez is dead, Cleveland Killer, New York Judge, Serena is pregnant, California killer, Bill O’Riley fired, Chaffetz gone…too much. I’m taking a sabbatical.
Serena’s pregnant?
It appears so Diane, she says she’s 20 weeks.
Fox did fire him? Well that is good news.
GREAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sorry no suicide .Such a horrible horrible situation all around. God have mercy on his soul and his family. The patriots turned their backs on him believing the media not the facts. He was was tried in the media before he had achance.
He didn’t need another chance, he had enough chances. Odin Lloyd didn’t have a chance either did he?
Hope his child can bounce back from this
Wow. Didn’t see that coming.
I felt sorry for his ego that got in his way of life..
Oh well. I can’t feel sorry for him. I feel sorry for the daughter he fathered, into his mess. I think he planned this knowing the patriots were meeting the nutty prez today, perhaps he wanted to rain on their parade. Whatever!!!
Diane I was thinking the same thing, he wanted to make the bigger headline. Who cares that the patriots are going to the see the “child-in-chief” today? It’s fifty other things to care more about and their going to the WH is #51.
Hernandez took the cowards way out!!!!!!!!
Good riddance to this POS!!!!!!!!!!
So sad. What a waste. He had the world at his fingertips. However, he got the punishment he deserved. He did kill another human being.
Oh well. He didn’t have much of a life to live in prison
He was gang banging in prison. What a waste. But I can’t feel sorry for him. I feel for his daughter. An innocent child born into that mess.
Gotta say, I didn’t see this coming especially since he was acquitted of those two murders the other day. Guess his demons penetrated that rock head of his. Twenty-seven psssh….what a waste of talent. He couldn’t even be man enough to stay alive for the child he fathered.