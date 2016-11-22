Black People Have New Options To Help With Hair Loss

By the age of 50, almost 85% of men experience significantly thinning hair. But that percentage doesn’t just include white males (even if every before and after photo does). Now, when looking at hair restoration surgery options, patients with afro-textured and natural hair will also be able to receive treatment.

In a new study published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Global Open, Dr. Sanusi Umar has developed an updated method of hair transplantation using his patented UGraft tools (sometimes called the “UPunch Curl”), which is now more effective for Afro-textured hair.

Umar’s study involved 18 patients and had a 100% success rate post-operation. His findings reveal that with the new technology, pre-testing for FUE (follicular unit extraction) hair transplant surgery may no longer be required.

Many Black Americans are turned away by hair transplant surgeons due to the low success rate of traditional surgery on natural hairstyles. For those individuals who did undergo surgery, a linear scar was sometimes the only result they had to show for the expensive procedure.

The challenge with traditional FUE methods was poor graft and hair viability. Using conventional methods, the damage rate of follicles was over 80%.

Now, Umar’s UPunch Curl technology accommodates very curly hair, making damage rates significantly lower.

Umar isn’t the only one creating hair loss solutions for different ethnic groups, though. In fact, The Korean Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (KSHRS) announced in late October that it had developed hair transplant surgery guidelines specific to East Asian patients.

While those of African descent were facing issues due to the texture of their hair, those of East Asian descent have faced issues due to deeper hair roots and thicker hair.

The new guidelines put forth by the KSHRS include adjusting the shape of the hairline, new methods for extracting hair follicles, and medicinal treatment to improve the after effects of surgery.

“We’ll continue our academic research for more effective transplantation surgeries, to improve the quality of life of hair loss patients,” said KSHRS President Hong Sung-chul.

Thanks to innovations from surgeons around the world, more ethnic groups will be able to take advantage of the full results of hair transplant surgery and other medical procedures in the future.

We’re still waiting on that cure for baldness, though…

