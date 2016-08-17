Will Smith Opens Up About Attending Intense Couples Therapy To Save Marriage To Jada Pinkett-Smith

If you ask most couples who have been married for a long period of time, most will tell you that in order to remain in a successful marriage you have to be prepared to weather the storms that come with it. Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith have been married almost 20 years, and now the actor is opening up to reveal that it hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

While doing press and promoting his current film, the box-office smash Suicide Squad, Will Smith spoke about his marriage to actress Jada Pinkett-Smith. He admitted that there were definitely dark periods in their marriage, but they managed to work through their issues by undergoing intense couples therapy.

Cosmopolitan UK via The Sun has all of the details. Some of the highlights of the in-depth interview are below:

[Will Smith]: “I’ve done a lot of marriage counselling. What happens in a marriage once you do counselling, the truth comes out. And you sit across from your wife and you’ve said all of your truth and she has said all of her truth. You look at each other and you can’t imagine you could ever possibly love each other again now the truth is out. It creates a dark moment. But for me it’s the dark before the dawn.

“When the truth comes out and people have to say who they are and what they think, you get to know who they are. I think that’s the cleansing before you get to the other side that is understanding and moving forward in our relationship.”

Will added that his wife of 19 years has magical powers.”Jada is magical. Part of why I love her is things happen in a way they shouldn’t happen, they shouldn’t go that way. She has this magical power.”

Relationships take a lot of hard work and dedication, especially in this day and time when couples seem so quick to throw in the towel at the first sign of trouble. Kudos to Will and Jada for remaining committed to their marriage and we wish them many more years of happiness!

