Lamar Odom Tossed from Plane After Boarding Drunk and Vomiting

Lamar Odom was removed from a Delta flight on Monday night after getting wasted in the airport lounge and vomiting on the plane, according to TMZ.

The former NBA star went to the Delta lounge at LAX before boarding a red-eye for NYC, and according to witnesses was knocking back beers and whisky.

By the time he got on the flight, he was reportedly bent beyond recognition.

Per TMZ:

Two passengers in first class tell TMZ, Lamar went to 4B and sat down, but as the plane was about to pull back he bolted for the front, threw up in the galley and then walked in the bathroom and with the door open threw up again. When he came out of the bathroom, we’re told he had vomit on his clothes.

The passengers tell us the flight attendants “gently” escorted Lamar off the plane, and a cleaning crew came on board to deal with the mess. The flight attendants put Lamar’s carry-on belongings in a plastic bag and removed them from the plane.

Ten minutes later, Lamar suddenly reappeared and walked down the aisle — with vomit still on his sweatpants — and took his seat again. Minutes later, we’re told Lamar got up and went back to the bathroom, using the heads of people in their seats to steady his balance.

One of the passengers told the flight attendant, “Don’t you know his history? I don’t want a dead body at 30,000 feet.” Lamar was again removed from the plane and the flight took off, arriving to NYC 40 minutes late.

