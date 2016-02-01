Mariah Carey On Explaining New Engagement To Her Kids

Mariah Carey is embarking on a new life with billionaire fiancé James Packer, but what has she told her 4½-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan about the entry of a stepfather into their lives?

“I haven’t talked to them about it completely because they are so young, so they don’t really understand things yet,” Carey told E! News. “So you have to go slowly and explain things and always make sure they know that this is only going to be good for them.”

Although Carey and her kids are set to move into a new home outside L.A. with the Australian mogul, the singer insists, “Their lives are not going to change.”

Carey said she will ensure that Monroe and Moroccan’s connection with their father, Nick Cannon, remains in tact: “For me, as long as we are together and they have a great relationship with their dad, then that’s great. It’s good. And they are great.”

“I think we are trying our best. I really do,” she said of Cannon. “I know I am trying my best and I think he is too. I know they love being with him and it’s nice and I will always say positive things about him to the kids.”

Carey joked that the biggest problem their kids will have is remaining down to earth, telling E!, “Between Nick and what he does for them and then what I do for them, I just think please don’t let these kids be spoiled. I have to reel it in.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Nick Cannon Instagram)