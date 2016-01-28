In a story that’s still developing, the former bodyguard of one rap’s hottest superstars, Future, was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 1:30 pm and the victim, identified as 27-year-old Michael Tanner Phillips, was inside his Jonesboro, Ga. home when the shooting took place. His wife, who he recently wed, was said to be in the home as well during the time of the incident but was not in the same room where the shooting occurred.

Although all of the details are unclear, Lieutenant Frank Thomas of the Clayton County Police Department said of the tragic incident, “Some of the neighbors heard some arguing and some gunshots. We’re still interviewing some of them to try and piece together everything at this time.”

Phillips — who allegedly stepped down as Future’s bodyguard in 2011 — and his wife were expecting their first newborn together and had recently thrown a baby shower in celebration.

The alleged gunman is still at large and immediately fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting.

There’s no word on the gunman’s motive or any comments directly from Future.

Just a day before the tragic shooting, however, Future was spotted supporting NFL MVP Cam Newton as he led the Carolina Panthers to defeat to the Arizona Cardinals and claim their spot in Super Bowl 50.

We will update the story as more information is released.

SOURCE: XXL | VIDEO CREDIT: Instagram

Future’s Former Bodyguard Fatally Shot In Georgia Home was originally published on globalgrind.com

