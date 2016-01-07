CLOSE
Justin Timberlake’s Label Sued Over ‘Suit & Tie’ Sample

The “suit” in Justin Timberlake and Jay Z’s hit song “Suit & Tie” takes on a whole new meaning, thanks to a 70s R&B group, who has filed suit against the song’s label alleging copyright infringement.

According to TMZ, two members of Sly, Slick and Wicked claim “Suit & Tie” samples their song, “Sho’ Nuff,” which was released produced by James Brown and released in 1973.

The band members say Timberlake’s record label, Universal Music Group, paid to sample the song, but not the vocal performances, which they say were used without compensation.

SS&W also say they didn’t get paid when UMG licensed “Suit & Tie” for a Bud Light commercial.

They argue that Timberlake’s record sold 3 million copies and raked in over 92 million YouTube views, and they want their cut. The group is also suing Anheuser-Busch, and other publishers and producers of the track.

Compare both below.

 

(Photo Source: Suit and Tie Screenshot via Youtube)

 

 

2 thoughts on “Justin Timberlake’s Label Sued Over ‘Suit & Tie’ Sample

  1. Me on said:

    The first 20 seconds of the song were clearly sampled. That is undeniable. Now are they going to go after J. Cole for “Chaining Day?”

    Reply
  2. Michele on said:

    That sounds like a real stretch to me!! Songs don’t sound anything alike in my opinion. Certainly not a slam dunk as was the case with Blurred Lines and Got to Give it up.
    Sounds like somebody trying to get some money! Good Luck with that one!

    Reply

