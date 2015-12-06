UPDATE: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Charged With Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Child, Nicki Posts Bail

UPDATE:

According to the New York Post, 37-year-old Jelani Maraj was released from Nassau County jail on a $100,000 bond after Nicki bailed him out. “The bond is backed by two homes in Baldwin that are owned by Minaj — one of which is used by her brother and the other by her mother, Carol.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wow! Here’s a story that’s going to rock Nicki Minaj and her family’s world.

Her brother, 37-year-old Jelani Maraj, has been charged with raping a 12-year-old child, according to Newsday.

Maraj was arraigned Thursday on first-degree rape for assaulting a pre-teen, the report says.

The paper also states that Maraj was freed from the Nassau County jail on $100,000 bail on Thursday.

Further, the Nassau County District Attorney has not revealed any information about the case as of this posting.

The NY Post points out Maraj got married to Jacqueline Robinson this past August and his sister paid around $30,000 for the wedding.

In other news related to the rapper/pop star, Deadline is reporting that Tim Story is finalizing a deal to direct ABC Family’s Nicki Minaj comedy. The project has a series commitment and will film a pilot episode in New York this winter.

Minaj will executive produce and will appear in the half-hour comedy based on her family’s immigration to the U.S. from Trinidad in the early 1990s.

As we reported earlier, the show focuses on Minaj’s childhood in Queens with her animated clan and the personal and musical evolution that led to her eventual rise to stardom.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Nicki Minaj Instagram)