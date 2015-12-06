CLOSE
The Gossip Factor
UPDATE: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Charged With Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Child, Nicki Posts Bail

UPDATE:

According to the New York Post, 37-year-old Jelani Maraj was released from Nassau County jail on a $100,000 bond after Nicki bailed him out. “The bond is backed by two homes in Baldwin that are owned by Minaj — one of which is used by her brother and the other by her mother, Carol.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wow! Here’s a story that’s going to rock Nicki Minaj and her family’s world.

Her brother, 37-year-old Jelani Maraj, has been charged with raping a 12-year-old child, according to Newsday.

Maraj was arraigned Thursday on first-degree rape for assaulting a pre-teen, the report says.

The paper also states that Maraj was freed from the Nassau County jail on $100,000 bail on Thursday.

Further, the Nassau County District Attorney has not revealed any information about the case as of this posting.

The NY Post points out Maraj got married to Jacqueline Robinson this past August and his sister paid around $30,000 for the wedding.

In other news related to the rapper/pop star, Deadline is reporting that Tim Story is finalizing a deal to direct ABC Family’s Nicki Minaj comedy. The project has a series commitment and will film a pilot episode in New York this winter.

Minaj will executive produce and will appear in the half-hour comedy based on her family’s immigration to the U.S. from Trinidad in the early 1990s.

As we reported earlier, the show focuses on Minaj’s childhood in Queens with her animated clan and the personal and musical evolution that led to her eventual rise to stardom.

(Photo Source: Nicki Minaj Instagram)

9 thoughts on “UPDATE: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Charged With Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Child, Nicki Posts Bail

  1. Robert Gillum on said:

    Blacks always give the benefit of the doubt to performers and when it comes to others are quick to condemn them to heal. There aren’t many kids that have the courage to report the rape or molestation, and many in the black communities overlook when they do. Just because Nicki is an entertainer doesn’t mean her brother isn’t a molester and nor does it say who she is. Please Black People stop buying the hype and stop drinking the stupid juice.

  4. Khmboo on said:

    I agree Tammy, those circumstances can be a fine line; especially if it involves a family member. Or a disgruntled family member. And I must say, Nikki is a hell of a sister to pay for her brothers $30,000.00 wedding!!!! Yeah, I know she’s got it like that, but wowwwwwwww. How generous is that 🙂

    • RENO2AC on said:

      It is very rare for charges like this to be “false.” Not many kids lie about this sort of thing and usually when it is revealed to be untrue, it is usually because of a custody battle and/or acrimonious divorce.

  7. specialt757 on said:

    What’s interesting about this story is, “a 12 year old child” or “preteen”, not that it matters, but is it a male or female child?

