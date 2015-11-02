By now, everyone knows the story of how a teenager in a South Carolina classroom was pulled out of a chair onto the floor by a white, male officer. That officer, Ben Fields, has since been fired from the the school. But what amazed many people is that the incident happened in a classroom taught by a Black male teacher, who stood by as the situation happened.
Although it is said that the teen was ‘disruptive’ her worst offense seemed to be that she refused to put her phone away in the classroom. Although debates have ranged from how to handle disruptive children to whether harshly disciplining children who have committed no crimes has its place in a school, many believe that the officer’s response was more violent than the situation required.
One of the parents at Columbia’s Spring Valley High, where the incident took place, spoke out at school board meeting recently. Although we don’t know his name (and if you do, please let us know) his response has gone viral. He says that although he’s not the little girl’s father, he considers her his daughter and he believes that the South Carolina school district should have acted even more swiftly in firing Officer Fields.
Watch the video above.
Check out his statement and let us know – Do you agree with this parent? And is this the kind of support we’d like to see more from Black men in these kinds of situations?
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
48 thoughts on “A Black Father At S.C. School Board Meeting Says Officer’s Firing Was Exactly What He Deserved [WATCH]”
Timothy Green why don’t u go south where it is very hot you are possible white and as long as a black officer does not do that to a white girl you all are fine with it
Mike, son i live in the south, GA to be exact, sorry that i look at the bigger picture instead of just the “big ole white devil beating on the poor black angel” … If that were my son i would be PISSED at the officers actions & also beat some sense into my son for DISOBEYING A SIMPLE DIRECTIVE from the teacher & administrative staff … Mike simple minded idiots like yourself feed into the “we’re always a victim” bullshit, im not afraid to call out a black person on bullshit just as quick as al call out anyone else bullshit … this is a forum for adult conversation whether we agree with the others opinion or not … Mike please don’t ever come at me with your simpleton disrespect ever again
Timothy give it up man everybody don’t think logically that think emotionally so you’ll never get through .
They think*
I guess I am a little confused about some of the reactions posted. What about just plain ole child abuse? If a parent was taped doing that to their child or either a man doing that to his wife/girlfriend, they would have been arrested for felony domestic violence. Yes, the young lady did not put up her phone, however, she was not talking or texting on it. She was not being violent to the extent that she needs to be blamed for the officer’s over zealous behavior. She was a child being man handled by an adult. period.
Absolutely not Mr. Green. ( cancel class so the other 23 kids arent learning either, bring in 10 counselors into the classroom for 3-4hrs & hug it out til this lil girl finally decides to get)
For one, he/she could have continued on w/ class if possible..keep in mind, if possible…when class was over, the school security officer would have been waiting for her at the door, and taken to the office. If she put a scuffle, at that point I might can understand how things could get out of hand.
She would have been suspended (I know a lot people don’t like that), and whomever was in charge of taking care of her would have been called to pick her up immediately. And, if a student behavior continues, after in/or out of school suspension, going to the counselors office, parent’s having to come to the school, at some point they should be sent to alternative school, who are better trained to deal with these type of students.
Aka tiptoe around the student that wants to dictate what she will or won’t do … Mr Opinion your thought process is why so many children feel entitled to do as they please these days, and the reality check comes one day, & unfortunately for her that reality check was very brutal, the problem usually starts in the home & no amount of counselors kissing these lil kids asses is going to fix the underlying parenting issue, so remove them from the class so that the 99% of kids that wanna follow the rules & learn, can
First keep in mind, this is just my opinion..it doesn’t make it right. Secondly, why would that be considered “tiptoeing” around the child that’s causing the problem…I’m not a trained professional, so I’m just giving you my perspective if all the “training” used by the teacher and administrator didn’t work.
1) they would have been suspended to prevent them from disrupting class going forward (hopefully)
2) a guardian would have been called immediately (if no one can tell you what to do, then you need to be home w/your parents… (Let me tell you something, most parents or guardians can’t stand being called to pick up their child from school due to their behavior…(now the parents are involved)
3) Police or security guard presence at the door (would send a message to other students and let her know as well, that they mean business.
And if it continues, I don’t know what rules and policies they have in place. But, once those things have been exhausted…Alternative school would be the next best thing.
I respect your opinion, im also just stating an opinion, im not sure of your personal experiences but i encounter unruly high schoolers on a fairly routine basis & from what ive witnessed i think the distraction of leaving the child causing the trouble in the class room & trying to “teach around them” wont work in alot of cases … removing that troubled child from the class so that the others can learn works in EVERY case
It depends on what it is the child is doing, in my opinion. Teachers have to work around some “disruption” all the time. Though, a majority of the time, they are able to handle the situation. So, please don’t tell me everytime a child is disruptive, they are immediately removed from the class…
Morals and Values, when you get tired of living in LaLa land, please come and join us in the real world.
Based on your comment (“the decision of this child created this mess”)….If we lived in a perfect world there would be no need for police officers, or any other “authority figure”. Unfortunately, we don’t. Therefore, there’s a reason police officers are suppose to be TRAINED to deal with these type of issues or least try. He didn’t even make an attempt. Apparently, he thought his “presence” was sufficient.
Why are teachers and administrators and etc. required to attend TRAINING, and SEMINARS, and referred to as PROFESSIONALS…when they don’t make any effort to apply those tools when needed.
In my opinion, not to justify his actions but you do realize that by the time the cop got involved the incident had already been going on for like 10min i believe & all the teachers & administrators “training” hadn’t worked right?? … so while it didn’t have to unfold so violently that lil girl would’ve been drug from the classroom regardless, just like she rightly should have been, because she had made up her mind that rules dont apply to her
Well Mr. Green, based on your logic, Why have police officers? Why not look for the biggest and toughest guy on the street, with jeans and a t-shirt and pay him $40,000 a year + to drag a hard headed child across the room. It’s seems to me…if your opinion, that’s the answer to dealing with this type of situation. “Beat’em”.
Mr Opinion if we go by your logic we should cancel class so the other 23 kids arent learning either, bring in 10 counselors into the classroom for 3-4hrs & hug it out til this lil girl finally decides to get up & leave… your logic clearly makes more sense … let me tell you a secret you cant let a child or anyone else dictate what rules or laws they want to selectively follow & when they want to follow them
@ its my opinion. Do have children? I do and I teach them to respect people and people of authority. If the teacher tells you to do something you do it whether you are upset or not. Because at my house if I have to tell you twice that’s to many times. But I will give you twice just in case you didn’t hear me the first time. There was a young man in my city that tried this same stunt last week. The teacher told him to put up his cell phone and he refused to do so and told her that he wasn’t. He didn’t leave class as instructed from numerous attempts and pleading…. so guess who was called …..security. His butt almost got thrown just like this young lady because he did resist and after he realized that the cop wasn’t playing with him he finally wanted to start listening. Yes there are bad cops out there but that doesn’t excuse our children’s behavior and act as if they don’t have some type of home training. So in my opinion if this child is being raised by caring and loving adult(s) that teach her discipline, manners and respect and give her the attention that a child needs this wouldn’t have happen to her. Pick your battles wisely. I think logically not emotionally and the cause of the whole ordeal was the young lady’s refusal to obey the teacher. Yes this cop my have his own issues of anger that needs to be addressed because if that would have been my child I would be upset also and want to kick A** too as the man in the video but that would have been because my child did as they were told but still got handle inappropriately.
See now, “Morals and Values”, this is the kind of bs that just sets me on fire…(“Because at my house if I have to tell you twice that’s to many times)…Please tell us/me preferrably exactly what it is you do that causes you not to have to tell your child/children, anything twice. I can only assume they are extremely young. There are plenty of parents, d*m good ones, that teach their kids the same thing, but sometimes these kids/teenagers just refuse to listen. You just have to stay on them. But, at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone has the magical answer to parenting, to be honest. These kids know right from wrong, even if they don’t have a parent at home to teach them. They know from just living in society period. Is good parenting important..Absolutely, but it’s also by the “grace” of God some of kids don’t encounter the kind of trouble that will harm or follow them throughout life.
The age of the child doesn’t matter as long as they know right from wrong. if someone gives you instructions to do something and you resist and you know that you’re doing wrong they have to be prepared to suffer the consequences of their actions. That teaches them accountability. And I’m not saying it’s all perfect but it teaches them understanding of their boundaries in the things that can and cannot do so when they get out in the world the world doesn’t teach them it to them. The world teaches tough love an example of what happened to her in that classroom. But that philosophy works everywhere even in the hood where im from. It’s the same thing about black on black crime. If you know your child is out there selling drugs on a corner and you know it is hazardous to their health will you let them continue to do that? All you can do is talk to them and if they don’t listen and that one day somebody set them up and rob and kill them. its nothing you can really do. They know right from wrong but its their decision that makes the difference. that decision they make may cost them their life just like this young lady in this classroom. she made a decision and it caused her to get thrown across the class even though I don’t condone with what the cop did or I don’t condone someone getting shot in the streets but it’s the consequences of their actions. Also it’s kind of like when women have 5 children by five different daddies at some point she has to realize it’s not the men fault it’s her fault because she’s willing to lay down with irresponsible men knowing if they can’t hold a job or be some type of positive role model so how in the world can he raise a child or even be able to be some type of support for them. so I’m quite sure someone told you to do something at some point in time you didn’t do it and something bad happen and you probably said man if I had just listen to what they told me to do.
All I can say is this man is exactly like my father use to be. God bless you sir. They would try to turn what you are saying into a threat. They know that if the shoe was on the other foot and if it was a black cop that did this to a white girl they would have been just as outraged!! This world truly needs prayer.
David….thanks for being honest and seeing what we see all the time. Assault rifles equals a slap on the hand. A cellphone equals being slammed out of a desk and tossed across carpet. Smh. We need more men like the one in the video.
If there were more fathers like him…… there will be better quality of students in the classroom. It’s the quality of the student that determines what is needed in the schools. Teach a child discipline and manners at home you will not need an officer to police them in the class room. For those who forgot read the story about Joe Clark. The young lady got a taste of tough love unfortunately it was by a White cop (to spark racial tension) and not her father. How many times do you have to tell someone to stop before they actually stop or to put up your cell phone etc, etc. Yes this cop was wrong and should be dealt with but you can’t ignore that the decision of this child created this mess. Black, white, green what ever parents lets teach our children to love and respect one another. That will be a good start.
That school has a “jail like” atmosphere, like so many others. The cops/resource officers institutionalize our kids and expose them to a type of prison system. They trap them into the crimminal justice system that is unjust and unfair, just like the attack on that girl in that school. That’s part of a system that crimminalizes our YOUTH, destining them and limiting them and sending them a message that they are of no value, no self worth. They’re building jails and closing schools which perpetrates high numbers of kids in class rooms, low expectations, thus low achievement, and double standards. Anybody else looking at the BIG PICTURE?
The “big picture” i see is that this young lady & so many other youth these days have been led to believe they’re victims & are never to be blamed for anything , R A Freeman this violent “reality check” may end up being what keeps this young lady from going down the path of feeding the prison system,… so many parents are NO LONGER PARENTS & expect the government to DISCIPLINE, feed, & clothes their chidren ALONG with educating them .. do you see that big picture Sir??
to timothy..i do not care where you work..if you rewatch the video he attacked that child ..he did not even give her a change to stand and walk behind her..i am soo glad he got fired.. and any other officer teach them to how to handle children.. now i can see if he was breaking up a fight and could not get them to stop.. but he attacked her ….
PW @ what point in my comments have I EVER JUSTIFIED THAT OFFICERS BEHAVIOR?!?! Ive not once said his reaction was reasonable or justified … please clearly read what someone says before commenting back to them, thank you … my comments have all been centered on the fact that while this young lady certainly did not deserve what happened to her, she WAS NOT innocent, she’s had broken the schools cellophone policy & felt the rules don’t apply to her, she was asked by the teacher & then the administrators to leave the classroom, THEN that crazy ass officer got involved, should she have been attacked & had the desk flipped over?!?! HELL NO,. should she have been dragged out that room?? Yes cause that would have been the repercussions of HER OWN decisions & actions..
Why you yelling dude? Since I live in Columbia, let me offer you a different perspective on what is going on. Since you stated you live in the ATL obviously you get your information from various media outlets.
A few months ago 2 boys were detained for bringing 2 AK-47’s to campus. They were questioned in the principal’s office, no outside police enforcement was called in. The rifles were confiscated and they were sent home for disruption. The office in charge was Fields. In the report viewed by the local paper..The State..the reason the boys brought the guns to school was because they were going hunting after school. A couple of things wrong with that statement. Hunting season doesn’t start till Oct. 1 and also I have been hunting for over 25 yrs and never ever needed an automatic rifle to hunt. Even hard core tea partiers were disgusted the boys didn’t get jailed and ultimately expelled. This is SC man and we love our guns just as much as God and will fight till the end to protect our 2nd amendment rights but we are smart enough to know when you do something criminal or have criminal intentions you should be punished. Even you can agree “no guns allowed” is in the school policy? Hell where is the chant “personal responsibility” for these boys? The point I’m trying to make is this school has a history of double standards. Black kids get expelled for cussing at each other but white kids caught with meth get ISS. Before you claim I’m just like all the other black people who don’t get it…my nickname is Casper(hint hint) and like I said at last week city meeting my daughter was told to put up her cell phone in class and she didn’t. She was not asked to leave nor any resource officer came to remove her. She was written up and note sent home for me and her mom to sign. The same crimes but different outcomes my friend!
David i was simply correcting the individual that inferred that i supported the officers behavior … does your daughter attend the same school as the the one the officer attacked the girl at?? Does your daughter’s school have the same disciplinary policies as far as cellphone usage?? …. we’re unfortunately left to infer alot of the details on our own, the fact of the matter is that rules are ment to be followed, & if you break them then expect repercussions, were her repercussions extremely over the top & unnecessarily violent?? Yes, but on the flip side a valuable life lesson was possibly taught also … as far as the “hunters” in your town, id have to look into that incident
I agree Tim. While I agree that the officer needs to be dealt with; however, we do NOT need to make this girl out to be innocent and no fault. She did NOT follow the rule of the class. PERIOD. That has to be address as well or we are going to really have a nation (it is already happening now) where teen are not going to fear and respect NO ONE. I said when the state started to tell parents how to raise their kids back in the day it was going to back fire one day. Now many kids have no respect for authority. Again, the cop over stepped this authority but that girl deserve no roses either.
POWERFUL! there should be more MEN standing up for this young lady. Her actions did not warrant the reaction. As the Father said, BLACK WOMEN are being abused everyday in the Land of Freedom and Justice for all.
This was a powerful video, He was right on point. I agree with everything he said.
The police union reps and the FOP are in charge and will fight any attempts to challenge there power. There is little difference between criminals and the local police departments. The worst part is how they” try” to tie black on black crime to police corruption and brutality. They created laws to keep secret police crimes and misconduct, so the police are free operate there criminal enterprises.
What about the teacher and the administrator, who dumped their responsibility for keeping order and discipline on someone else? Are they in trouble, too? A hard-headed, disrespectful child does not warrant law enforcement. The cop should have refused to get involved. Frankly, I think every police department, sheriff’s office, and any other law enforcement agency should pull their officers OUT of the schools. They are not babysitters. Let the school officials do their own jobs. If someone commits a crime at school, then call 9-1-1 and the police will come. Otherwise, no cops on campus!
Your VERY out of touch with reality, unfortunately alot of kids these days has noone in there household life that sets boundaries & enforces discipline the ONLY thing that barely keeps these kids in line is the fact that the police are on campus immediately ready to tase, pepper spray, handcuff & take them to jail, & even that BARELY keeps many of them in line … alot of the comments on these boreds are spoken by people detached of how wild some of these kids behave these days in school & otherwise … im a paramedic for a large metro Atlanta county, i respond at least 5x a week to different highschools and routinely witness how barbaric some of these kids can be, the language they use, the way they carry themselves, how quickly they are to become confrontational & extremely violent …. usually its a common theme of noone in their home life that enforces rules & behavior so the child has raised themself… like i keep saying this officer should NOT HAVE ATTACKED THAT CHILD .. but if you read all the details of the incident, that girl should have done as she was asked waaaaaaay before that, she had broken a school rule, but apparently didnt feel like rules apply to her … step back & look at the big picture folks
Hello, Timothy.
Reading your thoughts and comments I recognize you are describing America’s expanding and shameful *National Epidemic of Child Abuse and Neglect,* aka *Poverty,* that for decades has deprived untold numbers of emotionally abused and neglected young developing children from experiencing and enjoying a safe, fairly happy American kid childhood!
*Childhood Abuse and Neglect* that often leads depressed children to develop into depressed, angry, frustrated, unpredictable, sometimes suicidal *(NY Times May 18, 2015 – Rise in Suicide by Black Children Surprises Researchers)* teens and adults who often cause emotional harm and physical trauma to peaceful people when venting their anger and frustrations for irresponsibly being introduced to a life of pain and struggle by immature single moms and/or dads who selfishly begin building families before acquiring the skills, *PATIENCE*, and means to raise and nurture a fairly happy, reasonably well-adjusted child maturing into a fairly happy teen and adult.
Quoting the May 2015 NYT article, *”The suicide rate among black children has nearly doubled since the early 1990s, surpassing the rate for white children, a new study has found.”*
Who is responsible for traumatizing, abusing, neglecting, maltreating children to the point where depressed young kids, we’re talking elementary school age kids, believe their lives are not worth living?
I agree with my fellow citizens who believe police should not be assigned to posts within public school facilities…sadly, there is a need to protect peaceful children from depressed, undisciplined children and teens who often disrupt and prevent their fellow classmates from experiencing a safe learning environment.
*#TakePrideInParenting*
*#EndChildAbuseNeglect*
*#ProtectKidsFromIrresponsibleCaregivers*
Sir you speak from a disconnect, police in schools are a painful result of the problems & statics you mentioned, go to some of these schools & witness the level of disrespect & callousness from some of these students, it will genuinely terrify you, alot of then are in gangs & will attack opposing gang members or random innocent bystanders just because “i felt like beatin a fuck N!gg@ ass” … they’re not at school to learn, they’re at school to disrupt … and yes the type of kids im speaking of are a small minority but their behavior severely disrupts classes & injuries teachers & Students … i witness it first hand EVERY WEEK
lol…you lie! 5X lol yea right for a paramedic? ok ok sure…..how many times you go over to Forsyth County and deal with the heroin overdoses? Oh that’s right outta your jurisdiction….lol..no wonder Reed won’t give yall a raise…lol…just 1 question I saw in a previous posts you stated you had kids? So I’m sure you live in the neighborhood you work in? So these lil thugs I presume could be yours too? lol…Thanks for the morning laugh…lol
RL thanks for your “valuable” addition to this discussion ….. was very insightful
Cisco kid, I agree with your first statement a 1000 percent. But, I don’t agree that security, whether it be actual police officers or security guards should be taken out of school. I think just being there gives the students, teachers and etc. a sense of security/ some feeling of being safe. But, there needs to be more TRAINED and LICENSED school counselors on hand. They should be just as visible.
Do You Now—–my friend’s step-Sister makes $79 an hour on the internet . She has been unemployed for nine months but last month her payment was $17340 just working on the internet for a few hours. view it now➜➜➜➜➜➜► Click.Here.To.Now.Work.Detail
The office was physically violent with the minor and charges should be brought against him period.
That took courage. May God Bless him continuously. Something we are lacking nowadays in our community.. Now, people are starting to post other kids bad behavior to justify this officer’s actions. NO! Each and every case such as this should be judged individually, This young girl did not deserve to be handled in that manner.
Make no mistakes this lil girl DEFINITELY deserved to be handled, the problem is the person who did the handling, if i woulda pulled what this lil girl had pulled in class, what that officer did would have been nothing compared to what my parents would do to me after hearing what i was in class doing
Sir, If we keep on w/that simple minded bs “if that was my child”, “our parents use to”, “my mama would have” our kids will be forever lost. As these “today kids” are a product of “yesterdays parents” and the parent who raised or didn’t raise them. So, let’s move on from the stereotypical “black” comments. Personally, I’m tired of hearing it.
And, it’s just isn’t the parents fault. Some kids, are just plum hard headed and just don’t listen..defiant. But, this where being the PROFESSIONAL comes in… BEING THE AUTHORITY figure with experience comes in to play.
Actually sir this generation of kids were raised overly CODDLED & taught that their shortcomings are everyone elses fault & theirs ALWAYS someone else to place blame on, its never ever their fault, ie society, etc etc… as i said this lil girl deserved an ass kicking BUT THE OFFICER IS NOT THE ONE THAT SHOULD HAVE DELIVERED IT
kinda hard to get her azz kicked when she just lost her mother to Cancer 3 months ago and her grandmother last month. Was just placed in foster home that morning…damn the foster parent ain’t doing her job…smh
While tragic, that does not absolve her from following rules … we live in a world that we HAVE to coexist, her personal loss didn’t justify interrupting an entire class with her behavior, she could have left the class & spoken with an administrator or counselor about what she’s going through, many schools have permanent staff on hand these days for children going through issues to speak to … yes she is a child & will sometimes make poor decisions, that still doesnt mean her behavior should have been ignored … but as ive said for the 30x that still didnt justify the officers reaction
Step up Black fathers we should all be in the business of protecting our children.This is just the start we all need to be concerned for what is going on in school get involved join the PTA if your school has one maybe if more parents were involved they would have known more about a possible problem with this officer!!!!! IJS
Right On !
He was immediately put on leave while the incident was investigated … last thing any business wants to do is a “knee jerk reaction” without making sure their reaction is justifiable