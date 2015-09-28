[WATCH] ‘RHOA’ Season 8 Trailer: Newbie Kim Fields Caught In The Middle?, Porsha Makes Baby Plans & More

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are headed to our television screens soon and Bravo has just released a sneak peek at season 8, starring former child star Kim Fields.

Can the season survive without head honcho Nene Leakes? If the trailer is any indication, we vote yes!

Watch below:

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, November 8.

(Photo/Video Source: Bravo.com)