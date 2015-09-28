CLOSE
[WATCH] ‘RHOA’ Season 8 Trailer: Newbie Kim Fields Caught In The Middle?, Porsha Makes Baby Plans & More

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are headed to our television screens soon and Bravo has just released a sneak peek at season 8, starring former child star Kim Fields.

Can the season survive without head honcho Nene Leakes? If the trailer is any indication, we vote yes!

Watch below:

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, November 8.

(Photo/Video Source: Bravo.com)

14 thoughts on “[WATCH] ‘RHOA’ Season 8 Trailer: Newbie Kim Fields Caught In The Middle?, Porsha Makes Baby Plans & More

  2. Joan on said:

    I don’t want to see a man impersonating a woman and being called a HOUSEWIFE. I don’t want to see fired housewives return for the same drama. Kim took the only job she could fine to pay the over 2 million dollars she owes the IRS. Cynthia finally confronting Peter after 7 seasons is not enough for me too continue to watch Bravo and their ratchet TV!

    Reply
  4. Swan on said:

    Why would she stoop that low to be on that so called show? She’s a real actress, none of them are, not even close to Kim’s lifetime career as a true actress and she’s a producer. Really Kim? Why?

    Reply
  6. Barb on said:

    To Lyricah,
    He was born a Male and he will die a Male. I don’t care what surgery He has had, He is impersonating a Woman as U probably are doing.

    Reply
    • Amber on said:

      I agree. Kim has such high respect. Kenya once had this respect as well but she lost that respect when she join the show and start acting stupid.

      Reply
  11. LYRICAH on said:

    Girl….. Bye…..
    First there is a difference from a female impersonator and a Transsexual – For the love of Jesus. At least get that right because it makes you sound dumb ass hell….
    They are not going to lose any ratings with or without you. She must look better than you – hating on an individual you don’t even know. You people kill me…..

    Reply

