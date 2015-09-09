Victor Cruz Shows Off His Insanely Huge Sneaker Closet

Victor Cruz is known for his flashy on-the-field moves, but it turns out he stays pretty busy off the field, too.

While the New York Giants wide receiver may have been sidelined most of the 2014 season due to injury, it’s clear that his hobby of sneaker collecting has been able to flourish. in his new feature with Coveteur,.

In a new feature with Coveteur, Cruz appeared with his beautiful fiancé Elaina Watley, and showed off what Coveteur deemed “the biggest closet they’ve ever seen.”

His collection includes countless collaborations with sneaker brands, from his Queens-born friend and KITH boutique owner, Ronnie Fieg. Like most sneakerheads, Victor has a ton of Jordans, ranging from coveted 11s to his personal favorites, the 3s.

“My favorite pair has to be the Air Jordan 3s. Besides it being my favorite silhouette, I just love the way the shoe looks. Michael Jordan wore it in 1988, he wore the white pair for the dunk contest and then wore the black pair for the actual All-Star game.”

To Victor, the narrative is just as important as a shoes’ unique design, he says, “I’m always into the stories. When sneakers have a story or when they have kind of a history to them. I like them even more—that story stuck with me.”

Cruz knows that he won’t be a football player forever, and he has big plans once his career is over.

“In 10 years I see myself retired from the game of football. My dream is to act, even during my career and post-career I want to act. I want to really take it seriously and audition for roles—that’s definitely something I want to tackle,” he said.

