Roland Martin talks to Walter Madison, one of the lawyers for Tamir Rice’s family about the Cleveland 8, a group of citizens in Ohio that filed an affidavit to the judge to fight against the injustice of the shooting death of the 12-year-old.
“The law allows for the citizens to participate in the system. Ohio thought it was still relevant for its citizens to have a say in the government.
5 thoughts on “Ohio Citizens Go To Bat For Tamir Rice’s Death, Files Motion With Judge”
Walter@WalterMadison.com
Cleveland is going slow due to the NBA Finals. Just like Cincinnati wanting to crack down on violence due to the MLB All Star game. It’s about money
I listened to the show this morning and heard the attorney talk about Tamir Rice situation. He stated you do not have to be a resident of the State of Ohio to file an Affidavit. I pulled up the court system website in Cleveland to see if there was a specific Affidavit form to use. There were different ones on the site, but I didn’t know which one to use. Please have the Attorney post which form to use. This is the website:
http://coc.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/forms-applications.aspx
Kudo’s to these folks for going over the local District Attorney and Prosecutor’s heads and taking matters into their own hands.
Since we have seen local DA’s/Prosecutors in Staten Island and Ferguson rule against the victims and support RACIST PIGS-maybe the folks in Ohio will eventually receive some form of JUSTICE for the murder of Tamir Rice!.