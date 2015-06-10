Ohio Citizens Go To Bat For Tamir Rice’s Death, Files Motion With Judge

PLAY AUDIO

Roland Martin talks to Walter Madison, one of the lawyers for Tamir Rice’s family about the Cleveland 8, a group of citizens in Ohio that filed an affidavit to the judge to fight against the injustice of the shooting death of the 12-year-old.

“The law allows for the citizens to participate in the system. Ohio thought it was still relevant for its citizens to have a say in the government.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Also On Black America Web: