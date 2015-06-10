CLOSE
Ohio Citizens Go To Bat For Tamir Rice’s Death, Files Motion With Judge

Roland Martin talks to Walter Madison, one of the lawyers for Tamir Rice’s family about the Cleveland 8, a group of citizens in Ohio that filed an affidavit to the judge to fight against the injustice of the shooting death of the 12-year-old.

“The law allows for the citizens to participate in the system. Ohio thought it was still relevant for its citizens to have a say in the government.

5 thoughts on “Ohio Citizens Go To Bat For Tamir Rice’s Death, Files Motion With Judge

  2. Shaun on said:

    Cleveland is going slow due to the NBA Finals. Just like Cincinnati wanting to crack down on violence due to the MLB All Star game. It’s about money

  3. Richard Parsons on said:

    I listened to the show this morning and heard the attorney talk about Tamir Rice situation. He stated you do not have to be a resident of the State of Ohio to file an Affidavit. I pulled up the court system website in Cleveland to see if there was a specific Affidavit form to use. There were different ones on the site, but I didn’t know which one to use. Please have the Attorney post which form to use. This is the website:
    http://coc.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/forms-applications.aspx

  4. Linda on said:

    Kudo’s to these folks for going over the local District Attorney and Prosecutor’s heads and taking matters into their own hands.

    Since we have seen local DA’s/Prosecutors in Staten Island and Ferguson rule against the victims and support RACIST PIGS-maybe the folks in Ohio will eventually receive some form of JUSTICE for the murder of Tamir Rice!.

