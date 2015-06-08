Glory Johnson Dedicated to Raising Baby With or Without Griner

Glory Johnson is 100% dedicated to raising her baby, with or without Brittney Griner, sources close to the WNBA star tell TMZ Sports.

As previously reported, Griner filed court docs on Friday seeking to annul her 28-day marriage to Johnson – one day after Johnson announced her pregnancy.

“Glory loves kids and wants a family. Family is an important part of her life. There was never a question in her mind. She will be keeping the baby,” a source tells TMZ Sports.

“This child’s health is of the utmost importance to her,” the source adds.

As for Griner’s involvement in the child’s life — Brittney has not publicly stated whether or not she wants a relationship with the child.

